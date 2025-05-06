LISTEN: DEMOCRACY REIMAGINED: CALL FOR CONSTITUENCY-LED PRIMARY ELECTIONS IGNITES POLITICAL FIRESTORM IN CENTRAL BASSETERRE



“Let the People Choose!”: Bold Proposal Could See PLP, PAM, Independents Face Off in Pre-Election Showdown to Unseat Labour Incumbent

Basseterre, St. Kitts — In what could be a game-changing shift in the way political candidates are chosen in St. Kitts and Nevis, a passionate caller to Freedom FM’s “Issues” has sparked national debate with a daring suggestion: let the people—not the party elites—decide who gets to challenge the incumbents.

The idea? A multi-party constituency primary election in Central Basseterre, where the People’s Labour Party (PLP), the People’s Action Movement (PAM), and even Independent hopefuls submit their best candidates—not to party insiders, but to the constituents themselves in a runoff-style election. The winner of that constituency-wide primary would then face off against the Labour Party incumbent in the general election.

It’s bold. It’s controversial. And it could change politics as we know it.

The caller, weighing in on the ongoing controversy surrounding candidate selection vs. popular support, made it clear:

“It’s time the constituents have a real say. Parties can choose who they want, but if the people reject that choice, what then? Constituents should vote on who they want representing them before the general election even begins.”

The logic is simple but revolutionary: why allow party leaders in back rooms to handpick candidates when the voters on the ground know best who they trust, support, and are willing to rally behind? In an era of declining political loyalty and rising voter apathy, this move could reignite engagement and trust—especially in a battleground like Central Basseterre.

HOW WOULD IT WORK?

Under the proposed model, each opposition party in the constituency—say PLP, PAM, and a notable Independent—submits a candidate to a primary election. This primary would be:

Open to all registered constituents , not just party members

, not just party members Monitored by an independent body agreed upon by all participating candidates

Held months before the national general elections

Conducted via physical or digital voting mechanisms, or even through structured community surveys

The candidate with the most votes becomes the official opposition challenger for the seat—with full, united support behind them.

Supporters say this would prevent vote-splitting, end unpopular candidate impositions, and most importantly, put power back into the hands of the people.

But not everyone’s thrilled. Critics fear chaos, infighting, and blurred party identities. Still, the buzz is real, and it’s not going away.

WHO STANDS TO WIN?

In Central Basseterre, this model could settle the brewing battle between:

Nubian Greaux (PLP) – A former PLP candidate whose return is heavily speculated

– A former PLP candidate whose return is heavily speculated Jonel Powell (PAM) – The once-rising star eyeing a comeback

– The once-rising star eyeing a comeback Carlene Henry-Morton (Independent or PAM) – The community darling who hasn’t even declared but is already commanding attention

– The community darling who hasn’t even declared but is already commanding attention Dameon Lawrence (PLP) – The dynamic, energetic PLP Central Basseterre Chairman , whose powerful grassroots messaging and fearless criticism of government failures have made him a rising force to be reckoned with

– The , whose powerful grassroots messaging and fearless criticism of government failures have made him a rising force to be reckoned with Other dark horse candidates still waiting in the wings

If such a primary were held today, it could reshape alliances, reignite voter enthusiasm, and deliver a unified, consensus-backed opposition challenger to the Labour Party incumbent—possibly flipping the seat.

THE VERDICT?

This proposal may have been born from a single caller’s commentary, but it’s already echoing across social media and political circles.

In a time of party fatigue, political mistrust, and mounting demand for transparency, the idea of constituency-led primaries could be the democratic disruption St. Kitts and Nevis needs.

As the caller put it best:

“You either SELECT a candidate… or you ELECT one. The people are watching.”

Is this the future of politics in the Federation? Or just a fleeting fantasy? One thing is clear—Central Basseterre may soon become the testing ground for a new era of political accountability.