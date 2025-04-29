JORDAN PRENTICE GRADUATES FROM FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSITY, READY TO TAKE ON THE TECH WORLD

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS —

Jordan Prentice is making waves!

The motivated Information Technology standout has officially graduated from Florida International University (FIU) with a Bachelor of Science degree in Information Technology, proudly crossing the stage yesterday and setting his sights on even bigger dreams.

Prentice, a former Help Desk Technician at Hobson Enterprises and Ambassador for the St. Kitts and Nevis Robotics Association (SKNRA), has consistently proven himself to be a leader, innovator, and rising star both at home and abroad. His graduation marks the culmination of years of dedicated study, hard work, and a relentless passion for technology and education.

Armed with real-world experience from roles at UPS and Hobson Enterprises, Jordan honed critical skills in time management, logistics, IT automation, and cybersecurity. His technical arsenal includes proficiency in C++, Java, Python, SQL, PHP, Linux System Administration, and Microsoft Office tools — making him one of the most versatile young IT talents emerging from the region.

Not just a scholar, Jordan also made an impact on the community, serving as Team Controller for the SKN Robotics Association, where he led youth initiatives and competed internationally in robotics competitions, inspiring the next generation of Caribbean tech minds.

Throughout his academic and professional journey, Jordan has demonstrated a fierce commitment to problem-solving, teamwork, and continuous learning — qualities that will no doubt propel him toward even greater heights.

“We’re so proud of Jordan and excited to see the incredible things he will achieve. His story is one of hard work, sacrifice, and vision — and it inspires all of us,” said a proud community supporter.

As Jordan turns the page to this exciting new chapter, the entire Federation celebrates his success — a shining example of what talent, drive, and determination can accomplish.

Congratulations, Jordan Prentice! The future is yours — and it’s only just beginning.