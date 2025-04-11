Prime Minister Drew Extends Condolences to the Dominican Republic Following Nightclub Tragedy

Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Dr. Terrance M. Drew, has expressed heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of the Dominican Republic in the wake of the devastating tragedy at the Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo, which claimed the lives of more than 200 individuals.

In a letter addressed to His Excellency Luis Abinader, President of the Dominican Republic, Prime Minister Drew conveyed the sorrow and solidarity of the Kittitian and Nevisian people, describing the incident as an “unimaginable tragedy” and stating that the news has “sent a wave of sorrow across our region.”

“On behalf of my Government and the people of our Federation, I offer our most sincere sympathies and prayers,” Prime Minister Drew wrote, adding, “We grieve with you. We stand with you.”

He went on to emphasize the close bonds shared among Caribbean nations, stating, “In moments like these, we are reminded that as Caribbean nations, our bonds run deeper than geography. We are family. And when one of us mourns, we all mourn.”

The Prime Minister’s message further extended prayers for healing, comfort, and strength to the families and communities affected by the tragic event.