MCKNIGHT MOURNS: BELOVED MATRIARCH MRS. VIOLET “VI” CAREY PASSES—A LEGACY OF LOVE, LABOUR & LEGENDARY FLAVOUR LIVES ON

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — The Central Basseterre community is in mourning following the passing of yet another iconic and inspirational figure—Mrs. Violet Carey, affectionately known by all as “Vi.” A revered matriarch, tireless businesswoman, and cultural cornerstone of McKnight and Shear Lane, Vi’s passing marks the end of an era—but her impact and influence will forever endure.

Vi was the embodiment of grit, grace, and generosity. A true Kittitian hustler with a heart of gold and hands that seasoned everything she touched, she was a legend in her own time. Whether from the corner of a lively street or the warmth of her home kitchen, Vi served up love in the form of food—bull foot, whelks, goat water, conchs, black pudding, fry fish—you name it, Vi had it. And if she didn’t? All it took was one word, and it’d be sizzling and ready for you by your next visit.

Her sidewalk delis, bars, restaurants, and small shops became community hubs. She wasn’t just feeding stomachs—she was feeding souls. Through storms, struggles, and sunshine, Vi never wavered. Her entrepreneurial spirit was magnetic, inspiring, and unmatched. She didn’t just make a living—she made a life full of flavour, family, and faith.

Vi’s strength and entrepreneurial DNA run strong in her children. Her late sons, OJ Maynard and Kirthley “Ziggy” Maynard, were both cherished, beloved figures who carried her torch in life and now in legacy. OJ, a well-known entrepreneur with an infectious energy, and Ziggy, deeply admired and loved, were shining examples of their mother’s drive and dynamism.

Vi’s legacy continues to blossom through her daughters Shirleta and Junie, each carrying on the family’s entrepreneurial tradition in their own successful ventures. Her youngest children, Akila Hewlett and Mackisna “Buggie,” Carey have forged impactful paths in the corporate world, proving that Vi’s influence extends from the street corner to the boardroom.

A passionate woman of purpose, Vi was committed not only to her family and business but also to her politics and community upliftment. Her voice, her food, her laugh, and her strength were part of the very heartbeat of McKnight and the greater Basseterre area.

Central Basseterre family join in extending sincere condolences to the Carey and Maynard families. Vi’s passing is deeply felt, but her light will never dim.

Mrs. Violet Carey—mother, matriarch, McKnight icon.

Your hustle fed a community.

Your love built a legacy.

Your spirit lives on.

Rest in Power, Vi.