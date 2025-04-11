Message of Condolence from Dr. The Hon. Timothy Harris Third Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis & National Leader of the People’s Labour Party

On behalf of the People’s Labour Party of St. Kitts and Nevis, I extend heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to the government and people of the Dominican Republic for the tragedy that unfolded at the Jet Set Nightclub. This has shaken us all. The sudden and devastating loss of so many innocent lives is a sorrow that transcends borders, and we mourn with you during this time of national heartbreak.

“The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.”

— Psalm 34:18 (NIV)

In the midst of grief and anguish, may you find strength in your unity, comfort in your faith, and courage in the enduring spirit of the Dominican people. Your resilience, even in the face of unspeakable tragedy, is a beacon of hope to the entire region.

The People’s Labour Party and the wider St. Kitts and Nevis community stand in solidarity with the Spanish-speaking population in our Federation—many of whom proudly call the Dominican Republic home. Their pain is our pain.

“Estamos con ustedes. Lloramos con ustedes. Y seguiremos orando por su sanación y fortaleza.”

(We are with you. We mourn with you. And we will continue to pray for your healing and strength.)

May the souls of the departed rest in eternal peace, and may God grant healing and peace to every grieving heart.

With deepest sympathy,

Dr. The Hon. Timothy Harris

Third Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis

National Leader, People’s Labour Party