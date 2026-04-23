CASH IN HAND: OVER 241,000 GUYANESE RECEIVE $100,000 GRANTS AS GOVERNMENT PUSHES MASSIVE DIRECT PAYOUT DRIVE

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — April 23, 2026 — In a sweeping nationwide financial rollout aimed at putting money directly into the hands of citizens, Finance Minister Dr. Ashni Singh has confirmed that a staggering 241,614 Guyanese have already received the government’s $100,000 cash grant, marking a major milestone in one of the country’s most ambitious direct transfer programmes.

The announcement signals significant progress as the government accelerates its effort to deliver tangible economic relief to households across the country—particularly at a time when cost-of-living pressures remain a concern for many.

DIRECT TO BANK ACCOUNTS DOMINATE PAYOUTS

According to Dr. Singh, the vast majority of recipients—218,227 individuals—have received their payments directly into their bank accounts, utilizing the country’s commercial banking system as well as the New Building Society (NBS).

This streamlined approach has been praised for its efficiency, allowing thousands of citizens to access funds quickly and securely without the need for in-person collection.

Citizens are encouraged to register online to take advantage of the direct deposit system, which officials say significantly reduces processing time and logistical delays.

REACHING THE HINTERLAND

For residents in remote and hinterland communities, where banking access may be limited, the government has implemented an alternative system—cheque distribution—ensuring that no eligible citizen is left behind.

This dual-track approach underscores the administration’s commitment to inclusivity, bridging the urban-rural divide in financial access.

WHO QUALIFIES?

To receive the $100,000 cash grant via direct deposit, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Be a Guyanese citizen aged 18 or older as of February 28, 2026

as of February 28, 2026 Possess a valid National ID, Digital ID, or Guyana passport

Have a bank account in their own name at a local commercial bank

at a local commercial bank Be physically present in Guyana at the time of registration

HELP DESKS EXPANDING NATIONWIDE

Recognizing that some citizens may face challenges during the registration process, the government has activated a national help desk system, accessible via telephone numbers 501-5085 and 503-2977 during working hours.

Dr. Singh also revealed that community-based help desks will soon be rolled out across the country, bringing assistance closer to the people and further accelerating enrollment.

A MAJOR ECONOMIC INJECTION

The ongoing distribution of the $100,000 cash grant represents a significant injection of liquidity into Guyana’s economy, empowering citizens with spending power while stimulating local businesses and communities.

With over 240,000 beneficiaries already reached, the programme is rapidly shaping up to be a defining pillar of the government’s economic support strategy—one that places cash directly into the hands of the people.

As the rollout continues, all eyes remain on how quickly the remaining eligible population can be reached—and how this unprecedented initiative will impact Guyana’s economic landscape in the months ahead.