SKN STATE SCHOLAR SHAPING GLOBAL FINANCE

Rhenese Herbert’s meteoric rise from St. Kitts–Nevis brilliance to steering multibillion-dollar financial strategy on the world stage.
In a world where financial precision, strategic vision, and analytical mastery define corporate success, Rhenese Herbert stands as one of the most accomplished financial leaders ever produced by St. Kitts and Nevis. A 2005 State Scholar, Herbert has carved an extraordinary path across the highest tiers of global business, today serving as a Senior Finance Leader and Director of Financial Planning & Analysis at McKesson, one of the largest healthcare companies in the world.
Her trajectory is a masterclass in excellence, discipline, and global competitiveness.
FOUNDATIONS OF BRILLIANCE: A STATE SCHOLAR’S JOURNEY
Born and educated in St. Kitts and Nevis, Herbert emerged early as an academic standout. Winning the prestigious State Scholarship in 2005, she went on to earn:
- A Bachelor of Arts in Accounting from Saint Leo University
- A Master of Science in Accounting from the University of Notre Dame – Mendoza College of Business, one of the top business schools in the United States
Her rise was swift, her performance undeniable, and her ability to lead in high-stakes financial environments became unmistakable.
A GLOBAL FINANCE LEADER: BUILDING SYSTEMS, STRATEGY & MULTIBILLION-DOLLAR VALUE
Today, Herbert operates at the apex of global corporate finance. At McKesson, a Fortune 10 healthcare giant, she oversees financial planning, strategic analysis, revenue management, and executive decision-support — roles that influence billions in annual operations.
Her leadership portfolio includes:
▶ DIRECTOR OF FP&A – McKesson (2022–Present)
Guiding enterprise-wide financial planning and strategy while driving accuracy, speed, and clarity in decision-making for senior executives.
▶ SENIOR MANAGER & MANAGER – FP&A (2019–Present)
Developing high-impact financial models, executing due diligence for acquisitions, and elevating analytical standards across business units.
▶ MANAGER, FINANCE & ANALYTICS – Solis Mammography
- Built analytics systems that improved budget accuracy
- Created KPI scorecards across sales and operations
- Reduced bonus-payment cycle times by 60%
- Recognized as a transformative business partner
- Led major process improvements across the enterprise
▶ SENIOR FINANCIAL ANALYST – Alcon (A Novartis Company)
- Managed intangible asset reporting for a multibillion-dollar pharmaceutical franchise
- Led SAP implementation training for North America
- Reduced global cash flow reporting errors by 20% in six months
- Implemented critical trade-metric reporting across top markets
- Earned the 2014 Leadership Award for spearheading the groundbreaking WIN mentorship program
▶ SENIOR & STAFF AUDITOR – Ernst & Young (EY)
Her five-year career at one of the world’s largest audit firms saw her:
- Lead audit teams for multinational and SEC-registered corporations
- Advise executives on complex GAAP, SEC, IFRS, and IASB standards
- Manage high-stakes due diligence on company valuations
- Train and mentor global audit staff
Her technical breadth is immense — from M&A and due diligence to KPI systems, risk management, forecasting, and operational analytics. Herbert is more than a finance professional; she is a strategic architect who builds systems that power long-term corporate success.
THE LEADER, THE BUILDER, THE INNOVATOR
Herbert’s skill set is vast:
✔ Strategic Planning & Forecasting
✔ Mergers and Acquisitions
✔ Financial Modelling & Valuation
✔ Performance & Process Optimization
✔ Risk Management & Controls
✔ KPI Development & Reporting
✔ Executive Decision Support
✔ Staff Leadership & Team Development
This combination places her in rare global territory: a Caribbean-born woman influencing the financial architecture of one of America’s most powerful industries.
A NATIONAL INSPIRATION
In an era when St. Kitts and Nevis is seeking to cultivate a new generation of global thinkers, innovators, analysts, and corporate leaders, Rhenese Herbert stands as a shining example of what is possible when talent is nurtured, supported, and propelled.
She is proof that brilliance from small islands can not only compete — but lead — on the world stage.
Her journey is not just personal success.
It is national pride.
It is Caribbean excellence.
It is the story of a State Scholar who became a global financial powerhouse.
And St. Kitts and Nevis can proudly say:
She is one of ours.
