Nevisian Dr. Khalin E. Nisbett Earns Doctorate in Neuroscience from University of Illinois Chicago

On September 19th, 2024, Nevisian scholar Dr. Khalin E. Nisbett celebrated a monumental achievement, obtaining her Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in Neuroscience from the University of Illinois Chicago (UIC). Dr. Nisbett is the third child of proud parents Evan and Sherilla Nisbett and continues to shine as a beacon of academic excellence for her family and the wider Nevisian community. Congratulations to Kay for this outstanding accomplishment!

Dr. Nisbett’s journey to her Ph.D. has been marked by dedication and groundbreaking research. A predoctoral fellow at the National Institute on Drug Abuse, she has conducted cutting-edge research under the guidance of Dr. Michael E. Ragozzino at UIC and Dr. George F. Koob at the National Institute on Drug Abuse. Her work focuses on the role of the brain’s oxytocin system in regulating anxiety and depression using rodent models, aiming to uncover the mechanisms by which oxytocin can improve mood and reduce emotional disorders.

Her illustrious academic path includes earning a Master of Science degree in Chemistry from Wayne State University, Michigan, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry, along with an Associate of Science degree in Physics, from the University of the Virgin Islands (UVI). Throughout her career, Dr. Nisbett has demonstrated strong leadership, serving as a mentor, coordinating research collaborations, and playing an active role in various academic societies, such as the Black Graduate Student Association and the Pathway to an Inclusive Faculty Fellow program.

Dr. Nisbett’s research career spans over a decade, and her expertise in life sciences, neuroscience, and scientific writing has made her an asset to the global scientific community. As she continues her work in the field of neuroscience, she hopes to bridge scientific networks worldwide, contributing to advancements in neurological and psychiatric research.

Her inspiring journey reflects her commitment to excellence and her passion for pushing the boundaries of scientific discovery. St. Kitts and Nevis proudly celebrates Dr. Khalin E. Nisbett for her remarkable academic success and dedication to advancing neuroscience.