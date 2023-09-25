President Al-Zubaidi Receives St. Kitts and Nevis Foreign Affairs Minister

President Al-Zubaidi Receives St. Kitts and Nevis Foreign Affairs MinisterPresident Aidarous Qassem Al-Zubaidi, President of the Southern Transitional Council (STC) and Vice-Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council (PLC), received at his residence in New York City on Friday evening, Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil Llewellyn Douglas, Minister of Foreign Affairs of St. Kitts and Nevis, situated between the Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea.In the meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, President Al-Zubaidi discussed with Minister Douglas the latest developments in the humanitarian and political situation in the country. In turn, the president listened from his excellency to the experience of the Republic of St. Kitts and Nevis in building state institutions and consolidating social peace and its political experience in reaching membership in the UN.The two sides agreed on the importance of multilateral diplomacy in securing solutions to global crises and looked forward to advancing bilateral relations.The meeting was attended by Mr. Amr Ali Al-Beidh, Member of the STC’s Presidium and Special Representative of the President of the STC, and Dr. Saleh Al-Hajj, Director of the General Directorate of Foreign Affairs (GDFA) of the STC.