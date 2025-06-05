PAM ISSUES STATEMENT: “WE CHASED CHRISTOPHE HARBOUR FOR WHAT THEY OWED — NOT THIS GOVERNMENT!”



Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris-led Team Unity Gov’t Went After the Money While Drew’s Cabinet Went Silent — PAM Reasserts Bold Action Under Dr. Shawn Richards’ Watch

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — June 5, 2025 —

In a scorching press release issued today, the People’s Action Movement (PAM) is pulling no punches, slamming the current SKN Labour administration for its deafening silence and lack of transparency surrounding the murky sale of the Christophe Harbour Marina — and confirming that it was the Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris-led Team Unity Government, under the ministerial lead of former Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Shawn Richards, that had the backbone to take decisive action to recover millions owed to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“This wasn’t no photo op or press release gimmick — we cut their lights!”

That’s the fiery message PAM is sending today as they reaffirm that it was the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, led by Dr. Richards, that pursued Christophe Harbour for its EC $2.8 million debt to SKELEC, the national electricity company. Not only did the Richards-led ministry disconnect power to Christophe Harbour’s administration building due to non-payment, but they also brokered a bold deal to recover the lost millions.

SHOCKING ADMISSION: RICHARDS CONFIRMS POWER WAS CUT

“We couldn’t justify cutting power to struggling citizens and keeping Christophe Harbour’s lights on while they refused to pay,” Richards declared. “We acted. We led. We recovered what was owed.”

In a landmark move, three parcels of land were accepted from Christophe Harbour in lieu of the unpaid bill — land valued at over USD $4.5 million, far surpassing the original debt owed. This strategic move ensured that SKELEC got its due, while other national institutions, like Social Security, the SIDF, and even the National Bank, continue to be left in the dark.

WHAT ABOUT THE REST OF THE MONEY?

“Had any small business owner refused to pay Social Security, they’d be hauled before the court,” Richards stated. “Yet Christophe Harbour walks free with millions still outstanding — and not a single legal move made under this administration.”

The press release also rebutted media narratives giving credit to former PM Dr. Timothy Harris alone, emphasizing that this was a team effort by the Ministry and SKELEC board, not a one-man show. “That’s the very reason Team Unity eventually collapsed — it was being run like a dictatorship,” said Richards.

SALE SHROUDED IN MYSTERY

Richards blasted the government’s opaque handling of the Christophe Harbour Marina sale, pointing out that even sitting MPs only learned of the USD $25 million deal through a press release. The buyer — a company named Safe Harbour Marina LLC — acquired the taxpayer-funded facility with no public auction, no consultation, and no breakdown of what’s still owed.

PAM’S MESSAGE TO THE PEOPLE:

“We acted when it mattered. We stood up for taxpayers. And we will continue to fight for transparency, accountability, and justice,” the release ends.

With this bold press statement, PAM has drawn a clear line: They pursued justice. This government handed over silence.



— The People’s Action Movement.

