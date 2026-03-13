LEGENDS GIVE BACK: LEGACY IN ACTION: Garnette and Glasford Step Up as SKNABA Veterans Fuel Basketball’s Revival

LEGENDS RETURN: Garnette and Glasford Lead Heartfelt Give-Back to Ignite SKNABA’s New Era

By SKN Times Sports Desk

As the 2026 SKNABA Basketball League prepares to usher in a powerful new chapter for the sport in St. Kitts and Nevis, two of the Federation’s most respected basketball sons have stepped forward to remind the nation that true legends never forget where they came from.

GLADWIN GARNETTE

Former St. Kitts national basketball stars Gladwin Garnette and Lincoln “Kimbe” Glasford, along with devoted SKNABA super fan Karen Glasford, have donated a collection of much-needed medical first aid kits and Icy Hot sprays that will be distributed to every team participating in the upcoming 2026 league season.

The gesture represents more than a donation—it is a heartfelt tribute to the sport that helped shape their lives.

Garnette, a member of the legendary 1985 St. Kitts national team that competed in LIBA, is widely regarded as part of what many still call the greatest national basketball squad ever assembled. His commitment to community development has continued long after his playing days, as he has consistently supported both basketball and football development initiatives across the Federation.

His legacy of excellence lives on through his son, Micah Garnette, a St. Kitts and Nevis national football player who recently signed professionally in Major League Soccer (MLS).

LINCOLN KIMBE GLASFORD

Meanwhile, Lincoln “Kimbe” Glasford carved out a dominant career in the SKNABA league between 1992 and 2000, establishing himself as one of the era’s most formidable players. His performances earned him a basketball scholarship in 1998, which took him to the United States where he played collegiate basketball in Nebraska before completing his career at Barry University in Florida.

The contribution was facilitated through the SKNABA Sponsorship Committee, led by Chairman Wallis Wilkin, as the association continues its mission to rebuild and strengthen the sport during what many are calling the dawn of a new basketball era in St. Kitts and Nevis.

SKNABA officials expressed heartfelt gratitude to the former players and their longtime supporter Karen Glasford, noting that the donation will help ensure that teams have basic medical supplies readily available during games and training sessions.

Wilkin used the moment to issue a broader call to the global Kittitian and Nevisian basketball community.

“This generous gesture by Gladwin Garnette, Lincoln Glasford and Karen Glasford shows exactly what it means to give back to the sport that gave us so much,” Wilkin said. “We are appealing to former national players, SKNABA alumni and members of our diaspora community to reach out and support basketball in any way they can. As we work to restore the glory days of SKNABA and push the sport to even greater heights, the support of those who lived and loved this game will be critical for the development of our young athletes and the future of basketball in St. Kitts and Nevis.”

With legends stepping forward and a new generation rising, the message is clear: the SKNABA revival is not just about competition—it is about community, legacy, and the enduring power of the game.