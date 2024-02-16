Mikyle Louis Makes History with Back-to-Back Centuries in West Indies Championship

In a stunning display of cricket prowess, Mikyle Louis, the Leeward Islands opener, etched his name in the annals of cricket history by scoring not one but two centuries in the same First-Class match against the formidable Guyana Harpy Eagles in St Kitts.

The 23-year-old right-hander, who had recently made his First-Class debut just last week, showcased exceptional talent and an artful display of consistency in the second round of the West Indies championship. Louis, already turning heads with a fifty in his debut, has now elevated his status with an extraordinary feat that is bound to be remembered for years to come.

Louis’ remarkable achievement unfolded on the pristine grounds of St Kitts, where he demonstrated a perfect blend of technique, precision, and resilience. Facing off against the Guyana Harpy Eagles, known for their formidable bowling attack, Louis navigated the challenges with finesse, notching up centuries in both innings.

The cricketing world is abuzz with praise for the young talent, hailing his ability to maintain composure and deliver stellar performances under pressure. Louis’ back-to-back centuries not only speak to his individual skill but also contribute significantly to the Leeward Islands’ standing in the West Indies championship.

For a player who only recently stepped into the First-Class arena, Mikyle Louis has set the bar high, making a bold statement about his potential and the bright future that lies ahead. As cricket enthusiasts celebrate this extraordinary accomplishment, all eyes will be on Louis as he continues to make waves in the world of West Indies cricket.