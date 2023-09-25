The Top 40 St. Kitts-Nevis Sports Icons Since Independence in 1983

The St. Kitts-Nevis Times (SKN Times online) and Times Caribbean (Times Caribbean Online) proudly present the “Top 40 St. Kitts-Nevis Sports Icons since Independence 1983.” This list celebrates the remarkable athletes who have left an indelible mark on the sporting world over the past four decades. From football to cricket, athletics to basketball, these individuals have showcased excellence and dedication on both the national and international stages.

Each athlete featured in this prestigious list has not only achieved personal greatness but has also contributed significantly to the rich sports legacy of St. Kitts and Nevis. Their remarkable accomplishments have inspired generations, instilling a sense of pride and aspiration within the nation.

As we delve into the brief profiles of these sporting luminaries, we’ll uncover the trials, triumphs, and the unwavering spirit that propelled them to greatness. From historic victories to record-breaking performances, each story is a testament to the talent and determination that defines the sports landscape of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Join us in celebrating these extraordinary individuals, whose names are etched in the annals of Caribbean sports history. They have not only brought glory to their nation but have also become icons and role models for aspiring athletes around the world. Stay tuned as we unveil the legends who have made St. Kitts and Nevis proud.

Here’s a glimpse of the outstanding sports personalities who have made it to the top:

1. Kim Collins (Athletics) – **Kim Collins: Pride of St. Kitts and Nevis**

Kim Collins, the sprinting legend from St. Kitts and Nevis, is an athlete whose career is studded with remarkable achievements and historic moments. His crowning glory came in 2003 when he etched his name in history as the World Champion in the fiercely competitive 100m event.

What sets Collins apart is his ability to transcend age barriers. At the age of 40, he astounded the world by setting a personal best of 9.93 seconds, earning him the distinction of being the fastest person over the age of 35, showcasing his enduring speed and skill.

Collins’ journey in the world of athletics began at the 1997 World Championships, marking his major championship debut. Though he didn’t advance in the 100m, his rapid progress was evident. The year 2000 witnessed a historic milestone as he became the first athlete from St. Kitts-Nevis to qualify for an Olympic final, securing 7th place in the 100m.

In 2001, Collins secured Saint Kitts-Nevis’ first-ever World Championship medal, tying for the bronze in the 200m, a testament to his versatility and prowess on the track. His illustrious career also boasts the title of Commonwealth 100m Champion in 2002, a World Championship 200m Bronze Medalist in 2005, and numerous other prestigious accolades.

Perhaps one of his most extraordinary feats is his distinction as the only sprinter in history to participate in five Olympic Games, a testament to his enduring legacy and unwavering dedication to the sport. Kim Collins’ impact on the world of athletics extends far beyond the track, serving as an inspiration for aspiring athletes worldwide.

2. Atiba Harris (Football)

– Atiba Harris, a footballer of immense talent, has left an indelible mark on the world of soccer, particularly in his native St. Kitts and Nevis. As a young player, Harris honed his skills with St. Peters FC, leading them to the SKNFA Premier League Finals and demonstrating early on his exceptional leadership abilities.In a groundbreaking move, Harris became the first player from St. Kitts to make a foray into Spanish football, signing with Cádiz during the 2004-05 season. This milestone cemented his status as a trailblazer for footballers from the region.

In 2006, Harris achieved another historic feat by becoming the first player from St. Kitts to sign with Major League Soccer (MLS). He joined the ranks of Salt Lake and made an immediate impact, notching 4 goals and providing 1 assist in 12 starts. Harris’ journey continued with a series of noteworthy transfers, including a move to Chivas USA in 2007, solidifying his reputation as a versatile and valuable player. He later found himself back at FC Dallas, where his contributions on the field further elevated his standing in American soccer.

Beyond club football, Harris has been an instrumental figure in the Saint Kitts and Nevis national team since 2003. His presence was felt in crucial FIFA World Cup qualifying matches, including the 2006 and 2010 campaigns, showcasing his commitment to representing his country on the international stage.

Atiba Harris stands as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring footballers in St. Kitts and Nevis, proving that with skill, determination, and the right opportunities, one can transcend boundaries and make an impact in the global football community.

3. Livingstone Bramble (Boxing)

– Livingstone Bramble, the former WBA Lightweight Boxing Champion of the World, made history as the first world champion from Saint Kitts and Nevis. Though his last recorded fight was in 2003, he never officially announced retirement. In a monumental match on June 1, 1984, Bramble faced Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini, considered a heavy underdog. However, Bramble’s skill prevailed, securing the WBA world Lightweight title by a fourteenth-round knockout. He triumphed again in a rematch with Mancini in 1985, showcasing his prowess. Bramble’s legacy includes victories over formidable opponents, leaving an indelible mark on the world of professional boxing.

4. Roy Gumbs (Boxing)-

**Roy Gumbs: A Boxing Legend’s Legacy**Roy Gumbs stands tall as a distinguished figure in professional boxing, celebrated for his extraordinary achievements in the ring. The former Commonwealth middleweight champion earned acclaim through a series of awe-inspiring victories that etched his name in boxing history. In 1982, Gumbs delivered two knockout blows to Glen Mcewan in the 13th round, securing his inaugural title, the BBBofC British middleweight title. This triumph marked the start of an incredible journey, solidifying Gumbs’ status as a force in the boxing world. With 26 wins, including 21 knockouts, Gumbs leaves an indelible mark on the sport, inspiring future generations with his unwavering dedication and unparalleled skill.

5. Stuart Williams (Cricket/Football)

– Stuart Williams stands as a sporting luminary hailing from Nevis, distinguished as the fourth Nevisian to don the West Indies Test cricket cap. Beyond cricket, he etched his name in St. Kitts-Nevis’ sporting annals as a former member of their national football team. Notably, Williams is hailed as the most internationally celebrated batsman to emerge from the nation. Throughout his career, he exhibited exceptional prowess, recording a memorable Test century of 128 and an equally impressive ODI century of 105*, both formidable feats against India. Presently, he imparts his wealth of knowledge and experience as a valued member of the coaching staff for the West Indies Cricket Board’s national team, contributing significantly to the development and success of aspiring cricketers.

6. Keith Authurton (Cricket)

– Keith Arthurton, hailing from Nevis, made a significant mark in the world of cricket as the third Nevisian to represent his nation in test matches. Renowned for his exceptional fielding skills, Arthurton was once hailed as the finest fielder globally. A stylish left-handed batsman, he was particularly noted for his prowess in the cover position. Additionally, Arthurton showcased his versatility as a proficient left-arm unorthodox bowler. Over his distinguished career, spanning from July 1988 to August 1995, he earned a place in 33 Test matches. His cricketing journey extended to one-day matches until May 1999, where he continued to exhibit his prowess. In the shorter format, Arthurton demonstrated his bowling capabilities, achieving three 4-wicket hauls, with an impressive best of 4/31. In Tests, he secured two centuries and notched up eight half-centuries. One of his most memorable innings was an unbeaten 157 against Australia, adorned with 16 boundaries and a towering six. Keith Arthurton’s contributions to West Indies cricket remain etched in the annals of the sport’s history.

7. Trevor “Jimmy” Levine (golf)

– Trevor “Jimmy” Levine stands as a true luminary in the world of Caribbean amateur golf, holding the esteemed title of the region’s premier player for over 15 years. Widely recognized as the most exceptional talent ever to emerge from the Eastern Caribbean, Levine’s impact on the sport is nothing short of legendary. In 2005, his extraordinary golfing prowess culminated in the prestigious accolade of being named the OECS Sports Personality of the Year. This well-deserved honor was the result of a phenomenal season, where Levine clinched victory in three tournaments and secured second place in an additional three. Beyond his individual achievements, he displayed remarkable leadership skills by captaining the OECS golf team, leaving an indelible mark on the sport’s landscape in the Eastern Caribbean.

8. Keith “Kayamba” Gumbs (Football)

– Keith “Kayamba” Gumbs is a football legend hailing from St. Kitts, known for his exceptional contributions to both the national team and Newtown United FC. With an impressive record of 123 appearances for his country, he netted an astounding 47 goals. Gumbs’ remarkable tenure with Newtown United FC saw him amass over 150 games and nearly 200 goals. Notably, he holds the distinction of being the sole St. Kitts player to clinch the Top Scorer Award for six consecutive years and the Best Striker Award for seven consecutive years. Currently, Gumbs shines as a prolific striker for Sriwijaya FC in the Indonesia Super League, where his arrival was met with fervent enthusiasm from Singamania fans, establishing him as a beloved figure. Gumbs’ football journey commenced in his formative years at Newtown Primary School, now the Tucker/Clarke Primary School, where his exceptional talent was first recognized. This talent was carefully nurtured as he progressed through Basseterre Junior High, now the Washington Archibald High School, and finally Basseterre Senior High. Despite excelling in other sports like cricket and basketball, Gumbs’ true calling was on the football field. His debut season in the first division in 1989 was nothing short of spectacular, culminating in a double victory for Newtown and personal accolades including top goal scorer and Rookie of the Year. This stellar performance swiftly earned him a spot on the National Senior team under the guidance of head coach Alphonso “Bridges” Bridgewater. Keith “Kayamba” Gumbs stands as an icon in St. Kitts football, leaving an indelible mark on the sport’s legacy in the region.

10. Glen “Ghost’ Phillip (Basketball)

– Glen “Ghost” Phillip, a trailblazing figure in both basketball and politics, emerged as the first successful basketball scholarship athlete from the Federation. His tenure with Division 1 Quinnipiac College in Connecticut (1991-1994) saw him break school records in blocks, rebounds, and scoring. Upon returning to SKN, Ghost’s leadership on the court was paramount, as he captained the St. Kitts-Nevis National Basketball Team, earning accolades and MVP trophies in OECS, Leeward Islands, and Caricom Championships. Champion coach for both national junior and senior squad , won 5 regional club MVP, Champion Coach for both national junior and senior Teams on numerous occasions . Quinnipiac College All Time Block Shot Leader . Selected for an ALL Caricom Team against US College Teams, he showcased exceptional prowess. Phillip’s sporting success transitioned seamlessly into politics, where he was elected in 2010, later becoming the Minister of Sports. Presently, he imparts his wisdom as the coach of the RAMS Hiitters Basketball Club..

11. Mechelle Liburd (Netball)

– Mechelle Liburd, a netball prodigy, discovered her passion at 8 in New Town Primary School, excelling as a Wing Defender. Her rise was marked by accolades: Best Defensive Player in the 2000 Primary School netball championship, followed by consecutive MVP titles at St. Kitts’ under-14 tournament in 2001 and 2002. In 2003, she showcased versatility, earning Best Shooter at the High School Open Netball Competition.

Leading the St. Kitts under-16 National team in 2003 and 2004, Mechelle’s leadership skills shone. St. Kitts’ second-place finish to Jamaica in the 2004 Jean Pierre Under 16 Caribbean Tournament revealed her mettle. She clinched the shooting competition both years, securing a spot in the tournament’s top 12 players.

Her legacy expanded with Ministry of Sports, Tourism, and Culture Junior Sports Excellence awards in 2005, recognizing her as Sportswoman of the Year, Student Academic Athlete, and High School Netballer of the Year. Mechelle’s prowess shone internationally, notably as MVP for St. Kitts at the ECCB/OECS under-23 tournament in 2004, marking her team debut.

Captaincy brought triumph to Mechelle, leading St. Kitts under-23 to championship victories in 2009 and 2011. The University of the West Indies saw her potential, granting a sports scholarship at the Cave Hill Campus. As the sole non-Barbadian on the UWI netball team in the Division 1 league in Barbados, Mechelle carved her own niche.

Her indomitable spirit shone as the youngest player on the federation team during the world cup qualifiers in Barbados in 2006. Mechelle Liburd’s journey is a testament to dedication, skill, and leadership in the realm of netball.

12. Dane Rawlins (Basketball)

– Dane Rawlins: A St. Kitts-Nevis Basketball Prodigy-Standing tall at 6’6″, Conareed native Dane Rawlins carved his path in the Asian Professional Basketball League. Hailing from St. Kitts-Nevis, Rawlins boasts an impressive resume, including a stint with the ABA’s Tampa Bay Rain and a college basketball career at the University of Tampa. Widely regarded as one of the most skilled players emerging from the St. Kitts-Nevis Amateur Basketball Association, he’s a rare talent with a global footprint. In 2013, Rawlins made history as the first SKNABA player in over two decades to reach professional status. His journey spans Asia, Europe, and the US, a testament to his enduring excellence..

13. Meritzer Williams (Athletics)

Meritzer Williams is a distinguished sprinter hailing from Saint Kitts and Nevis, with a specialization in the 200 metres. Her athletic prowess has earned her numerous accolades, including multiple Carifta Games Medals and a commendable achievement as a World Junior Championship Medallist. Williams has demonstrated exceptional speed and skill, evident in her personal best times of 11.57 seconds in the 100 metres, a feat accomplished in May 2008 in Provo, and 22.96 seconds in the 200 metres, achieved in June 2008 in Basseterre. These impressive records stand as a testament to Williams’ dedication and proficiency in the realm of sprinting. Her remarkable achievements continue to inspire aspiring athletes in Saint Kitts and Nevis and beyond..

14. Luther Kelly (Cricket)- Luther Kelly, widely regarded as one of the Leeward Islands’ finest opening batsmen, left an indelible mark on Caribbean cricket. Often overshadowed by the formidable duo of Greenidge and Haynes, Kelly’s exceptional talent and ferocious batting style were undeniable. Many enthusiasts contend that in a different era, devoid of such cricketing giants, Kelly would have undoubtedly earned his place in the Test arena. His first-class career, spanning from 1975 to 1990, saw him compete in 47 matches, where he consistently showcased his prowess at the crease. His highest score of 132 stands as a testament to his ability to deliver under pressure. Luther Kelly’s legacy endures as a testament to his remarkable skill and his impact on the cricketing world, particularly in the Leeward Islands..

15. Runarko Morton (Cricket)

– Runako Morton was a standout cricketer, one of five test players from the Federation. His impressive record boasts 15 tests, 56 ODI’s, and 7 20/20 matches for the West Indies team. Known for his vibrant personality, Morton had a colorful career, leaving a mark both on and off the field. Widely regarded as the finest Nevisian player of his generation, Morton’s untimely passing on March 4, 2012, in a tragic car accident in Trinidad and Tobago, marked a somber day for cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

16. Kieran Powell

-A powerful left-hand opening batsman who began playing cricket when he was eight. Both he and his brother, Alan, have represented the Leewards Islands at the Under-15 and U-19 level while Kieran went on to break into the West Indies’ U-19 squad. He played for Nevis in the 2006 Stanford 20/20 and brought his attacking game to the 2008 U-19 World Cup in Malaysia and entertained with his aggressive stroke-play, which brought him 253 runs at a strike-rate of 124. He was part of a depleted West Indies ODI side for the home series against Bangladesh the following year, but was dismissed for a golden duck on debut. In the 2011 season, he was included in the Test squad against India, replacing the out-of-form Ramnaresh Sarwan. Powell continued to be in and out of the national team for two years before a string of poor scores culminated in him being dropped after the Kingston Test against New Zealand in June 2014. In February-March 2015, Powell represented Sri Lanka’s Tamil Union Cricket & Athletic Club in Sri Lanka’s first-class league.

17. Trevor Edison “Marty”Huggins (Basketball)

– Trevor Edison “Marty” Huggins is a basketball legend whose name is synonymous with scoring excellence in both SKABA and LIBA history. Widely hailed as the most prolific scorer in the history of both leagues, Huggins has left an indelible mark on the basketball landscape. His exceptional skills and innate ability to put points on the board have solidified his status as one of the top five basketballers in LIBA history. What sets Huggins apart is not only his remarkable talent but also his unwavering dedication to the sport. With an impressive career spanning over two decades at the national level, he has been a stalwart presence on every national team since 1985, seamlessly transitioning from player to coach. Huggins’ contributions to the game extend far beyond his scoring records; he is a living testament to the enduring passion and commitment that defines a true basketball icon..

18. Gerard Geron “Molungo” Augustus Williams(Football)

Gerard Geron “Molungo” Augustus Williams is a distinguished Kittitian professional footballer, widely recognized for his exceptional skills as a defender. Currently, he showcases his talent as a stalwart member of the I-League club TRAU, demonstrating remarkable prowess on the field. With a career spanning over a decade and a half, Williams has solidified his position as an indispensable asset to the Saint Kitts and Nevis national team. Renowned as the preeminent National Defender for the past four decades, his contributions have been instrumental in the team’s successes. Williams’ unwavering dedication and unparalleled defensive prowess have earned him a revered status in both local and international football circles.

19. Noel Guishard (Cricket)

– Noel Guishard, hailing from St. Kitts, stands as a cricketing legend renowned for his exceptional all-round abilities. His remarkable career is distinguished by a rare feat, as he joins the ranks of only a few players who have achieved over 1500 runs and 140 wickets at the regional first-class level. Guishard’s journey in the world of cricket commenced in 1979 when he made his debut in the first-class arena. Over the course of his career, he exhibited a blend of skill, dedication, and sportsmanship that left an indelible mark on the cricketing community. Guishard’s illustrious first-class career culminated in 1992, leaving a legacy that continues to inspire aspiring cricketers in St. Kitts and beyond.

20. Diane Dunrod-Francis(Track)

– Diane Dunrod-Francis, a formidable figure in the realm of track and field, stood tall for numerous years as one of the premier 400-meter runners in the Caribbean and Central America. Often mentioned in the same breath as the legendary Ana Quirot, Dunrod-Francis showcased unparalleled skill and determination on the track. Her remarkable achievements extend to the collegiate level, where she held the prestigious title of former record holder for the NCAA Southeastern Conference’s indoor 400 meters, an astounding feat accomplished in a blistering 52.6 seconds. Dunrod-Francis’ legacy in the world of athletics continues to inspire both current and aspiring athletes, leaving an indelible mark on the sport.

21. Cresentia “Pipsin” O’flaherty (Netball)

– Cresentia “Pipsin” O’Flaherty is a distinguished figure in the realm of netball, boasting an impressive career marked by numerous accolades and international recognitions. In 1979, O’Flaherty earned her spot on the St Kitts-Nevis State Team, a pivotal moment that saw her competing in the esteemed World Tournament held in Trinidad and Tobago. Her exceptional skills and dedication to the sport led to her selection for the West Indies Netball Team in 1988, a testament to her prowess on the court. The following year, O’Flaherty embarked on a tour of Australia as an integral member of the team. Notably, she also held the esteemed position of Vice Captain on the OECS Netball Team during their competitive matches against formidable opponents such as Australia, Canada, and England in the Caribbean in 1989. In 1990, O’Flaherty’s leadership abilities shone through as she was chosen to captain the Leeward Island Netball Team in a riveting match against Australia in Antigua. Her remarkable journey reached new heights when she was once again selected for the West Indies Netball Team, participating in a tour across the Caribbean and engaging in matches in St Lucia, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, and Antigua and Barbuda. Cresentia “Pipsin” O’Flaherty’s contributions to the sport of netball stand as a testament to her skill, dedication, and leadership on the international stage.

22. Tiandra Ponteen (Track and Field)

– Tiandra Ponteen is a distinguished figure in the world of track and field, known for her exceptional achievements in sprinting events. Her career highlights include winning the silver medal in the 400 metres at the 2005 Central American and Caribbean Championships. Ponteen’s talent was evident early on as she reached the semi-finals at the 1999 World Youth Championships and the 2002 World Junior Championships in the 200 metres category. She also made significant appearances at the 2004 Olympic Games, the 2005 World Championships, and the 2009 World Championships, demonstrating her prowess on the global stage. While competing at the 2000 World Junior Championships, the 2008 Olympic Games, and the 2010 World Indoor Championships, Ponteen displayed unwavering dedication, though she didn’t progress past the first round. Her personal best times stand at 23.41 seconds in the 200 metres, achieved in April 2005 in Oxford, and 50.83 seconds in the 400 metres, attained in June 2005 in Sacramento. On the indoor track, Ponteen’s record is an impressive 23.24 seconds in the 200 metres, accomplished in February 2006 in Fayetteville. Notably, she holds the Saint Kitts record in the 4 x 100 metres relay, with a remarkable time of 44.41 seconds achieved in July 2004 in Bogotá, alongside teammates Carol Clarke, Nathandra John, and Virgil Hodge. Ponteen’s contributions to the world of athletics continue to inspire and serve as a testament to her exceptional skill and dedication.

23. Elvis “Pepe” Isaac (Football/Track)

– Elvis “Pepe” Isaac, a legend in both football and track, stands as a beacon of sporting excellence from St. Kitts. Widely regarded as one of the most skillful footballers ever to emerge from the island, he achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first player to receive an invitation for a professional team tryout. In a career-defining moment in 1985, Isaac showcased his exceptional talent when he led the St. Kitts-Nevis National Team to victory in the inaugural OECS Championship. His indelible mark was etched in the final match against Dominica, where he secured the championship with a winning goal on Dominican soil. This pivotal moment earned him the well-deserved moniker, “Mr. OECS.” Elvis “Pepe” Isaac’s legacy continues to inspire generations of aspiring athletes, not only in St. Kitts but across the entire Caribbean region.

24. Winston Eddy (track and field)

– Winston Eddy, a track and field luminary, etched his name in the annals of OECS and Leewards Islands athletics as the former record holder in both the 100m and 200m sprints. His blazing speed and exceptional prowess on the track set him apart as a true sprinting sensation. In a remarkable display of dominance, Eddy secured an unprecedented three gold medals at the OECS Texaco championships hosted in St. Kitts in the pivotal year of 1990. His legacy as a record-breaking sprinter and a formidable competitor in the Caribbean track and field circuit continues to inspire generations of aspiring athletes. Eddy’s contributions to the sport stand as a testament to his enduring impact on the track and field community.

25. Eric Haynes(Track and Field)

– Eric Haynes, a trailblazing figure in Kittitian track and field, etched his name in history by becoming the first Kittitian athlete to secure Carifta Gold in the 100m sprint in 1987. His remarkable achievements extended to leading the federation’s inaugural Olympic Team at the prestigious Atlanta Olympics in 1996. Haynes dominated the national record in the 100m category throughout much of the late 80s and early 90s, solidifying his status as a sprinting legend. His international presence was further highlighted by his participation in the 1991 World Championships Preliminary Round Heat, where he displayed extraordinary skill and determination, finishing in a commendable 4th place, with Linford Christie of Great Britain clinching the lead. Eric Haynes remains an iconic figure in Kittitian sports, leaving an indelible mark on the world of track and field.

26. Lydia Claxton( Netball)

Lydia Claxton a distinguished figure in Nevisian netball, achieved an extraordinary feat by becoming one of just two players from Nevis to earn a coveted spot on the West Indies netball team. Her remarkable journey didn’t end there – she also took the reins as captain. Lydia Thompson-Claxton, the second Nevisian to achieve this prestigious position, led the team on a triumphant tour of England and Wales, leaving an indelible mark on Caribbean netball history. Her leadership and skill continue to inspire aspiring athletes in the region.

27. Delwayne Delaney(Sprinter)

– Delwayne Delaney, a distinguished sprinter, boasts an impressive track record as a multi-time Olympian and a PAN AM Games Silver Medallist. With two top-eight finishes at the PAN AM Games, a Bronze Medallist title at the CAC Championship, and two National Championships under his belt, Delaney’s prowess on the track is undeniable. In 2004, he showcased his skills at the World Indoor Championships, demonstrating his commitment to the sport at the highest levels. As a vital member of the Saint Kitts and Nevis 4 x 100 metres relay team, he secured a commendable fifth-place finish at the 2003 Central American and Caribbean Championships. Delaney’s extensive representation of the Federation in various prestigious competitions, including the Commonwealth Games, Olympic Games, CAC Games, NACAC Games, and OECS Championships, speaks volumes about his dedication to his craft. His personal best times of 10.31 seconds in the 100 metres and 20.83 seconds in the 200 metres, achieved in July 2007 in San Salvador, solidify his status as a standout athlete in the world of sprinting.

28. Jason Aliston Rogers (Ahtletics)

Jason Rogers is an Olympian Saint Kitts and Nevis sprinter who specialises in the 100 metres.

Rogers helped win a bronze medal as a part of the 4 × 100 m relay at the 2008 Central American and Caribbean Championships in Cali, Colombia.[1] He also finished sixth in the 100 metres final of the 2010 World Junior Championships in Moncton, Canada. He has competed in three Olympic Games for his country (2012, 2016 and 2020). At the 2020 Olympics, he was the flagbearer for Saint Kitts and Nevis. He has also competed at the 2010, 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games, and the 2011 and 2013 World Championships.

29. Antoine Adams (Athletics)

– Antoine Adams is a distinguished Kittitian sprinter, boasting the impressive accolades of a two-time Olympian and the current National Record Holder in the 200m event. Standing as a beacon of excellence in the field of athletics, Adams is among the select few SKN athletes who compete professionally on the international circuit, showcasing his exceptional talent and dedication to the sport. His pivotal role in the historic SKN Bronze Medal team at the Daegu Worlds in 2011 solidified his status as a pivotal figure in Kittitian athletics. Furthermore, Adams was bestowed with the honor of captaining Team SKN at the Rio Olympics, underscoring his leadership and influence within the national sporting community. His achievements continue to inspire both aspiring athletes and sports enthusiasts globally.

30. Romain Sawyer (Football)

– Regarded as the standout talent on the current Sugar Boyz squad, Romaine Sawyers has earned a reputation as a remarkably skilled midfielder. Hailing from a team currently holding the impressive CONCACAF GOLD Cup Finalists. Sawyers showcases exceptional prowess on the field. Beyond his national duties,Sawyers plies his trade as a midfielder for the prestigious English Championship club, Brentford, which competes in the highly competitive English Premier League. His finesse, strategic insight, and precise ball control have established him as a pivotal force both for his national team and his club, solidifying his status as a standout player in the global football arena.

31. Virgil Hodge (Sprinter )

Virgil Hodge, a distinguished Olympian sprinter, carved her niche in the realm of track and field with a specialization in the 200 metres. In the 2008 Summer Olympics held in Beijing, she demonstrated her exceptional talent by participating in the 100 metres sprint. Despite finishing fourth in her initial round heat behind formidable competitors, Hodge’s impressive time of 11.48 secured her a spot in the second round, showcasing her determination and skill. A graduate of Texas Christian University, Hodge left an indelible mark as a top performer on the track and field team, further solidifying her status as a remarkable athlete in the world of sprinting.

32. Tameka Williams(Sprinter)

– Tameka Williams stands as a distinguished Olympian Sprinter, proudly representing St. Kitts and Nevis on the international stage. Her remarkable talent and dedication earned her a coveted spot on the SKN National Team for both the 2012 and 2016 Olympics. With her exceptional speed and determination, Williams showcased the essence of athleticism and sportsmanship, leaving an indelible mark on the global sporting community. Her participation in the Olympics stands as a testament to her unwavering commitment to excellence in the realm of sprinting. Tameka Williams continues to be an inspiration for aspiring athletes, embodying the spirit of perseverance and achievement in the world of competitive sports..

33. Adrian Williams (Javelin)

– Adrian Williams, hailing from Butlers, Nevis, emerged as a trailblazer in the realm of Track & Field in the Federation of St. Kitts & Nevis. A proud representative of the Gingerland Secondary School and the Gladiators Track Club, Adrian’s achievements left an indelible mark on the sport. In a remarkable display of skill, he clinched victory at the 2010 Carifta Games in the Cayman Islands, securing the first Carifta gold for St. Kitts – Nevis in seven years with an impressive distance of 57.86m. Adding to his accolades, he also earned a silver medal at the Central American & Caribbean Junior Championships in Santo Domingo, boasting a distance of 57.25m. Notably, Adrian set the Under-17 TDC Interschool Championship Record at 56.48m during a meet in St. Kitts. His exceptional contributions garnered him the title of 2012 Sportsman of the Year by the Youth & Sports Department, a distinction that placed him among the esteemed ranks of Nevisian sports legends at the Sports Museum in Charlestown, Nevis. Adrian’s groundbreaking achievements, including the historic gold medals and records, stand as a testament to his unparalleled impact in the annals of St. Kitts & Nevis Track & Field, a legacy that may forever remain unmatched.

34. Jahzara Keanna Chloe Claxton (Football/Cricket/Athletics)

Jahzara Keanna Chloe Claxton is a versatile athlete hailing from Saint Kitts and Nevis, excelling in football, cricket, and heptathlon. As a forward, she contributes her skills to Newtown United FC and proudly represents the Saint Kitts and Nevis women’s national team in football. In cricket, Claxton showcases her prowess as a left-handed batter and right-arm medium bowler for Leeward Islands, making history as the first female cricketer from the Leeward Islands to earn a spot in the West Indies U19 squad. Her talents extend to the Womens Caribbean Premier League, where she competes for the Barbados Royals. Notably, in the 2019 Caribbean Football Union Caribbean Challenge Series, Claxton demonstrated her exceptional scoring ability, netting an impressive total of nine goals across two matches. Her achievements continue on the international stage, where she made significant contributions to the Saint Kitts and Nevis U20 team in the CONCACAF Women’s U-20 Championships of 2020 and 2022. Claxton’s career is marked by memorable moments, including a hat-trick against Trinidad and Tobago U20 in 2022. Her senior debut in February 2022 further solidified her impact, with a remarkable goal during a friendly match against Anguilla, followed by a game-winning goal in the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship qualification. Claxton’s exceptional skills and unwavering dedication make her a standout figure in Caribbean sports.

35. George “Yellowman” Isaac (Football)

. George “Yellowman” Isaac is a genuine community icon, leaving an indelible mark on the football scene in Cayon. He holds the unique distinction of not only winning a Premiere Football League title as a player, but also as a coach, a testament to his exceptional skills and leadership on and off the field. What sets “Yellowman” apart, however, extends far beyond the trophies and accolades. He has been a beacon of inspiration for the youth of his community, embodying the true essence of mentorship and setting an admirable example for aspiring athletes. His impact reaches beyond the football pitch, making him a cherished figure in Cayon and a role model for generations to come.

36.Julani Archibald(Football)

– Julani Archibald, the esteemed goalkeeper hailing from St. Kitts and Nevis, currently holds the distinguished position of Captain for the national football team. Beyond his leadership role on the field, Archibald also lends his exceptional skills to the Maltese club Birkirkara, showcasing his prowess internationally. With a career spanning multiple countries including Trinidad and Tobago, Honduras, and Malta, Archibald’s talent has left an indelible mark on the global football stage. Notably, under his captaincy, he led Team St. Kitts and Nevis to a historic qualification for the CONCACAF GOLD Cup, marking a significant milestone in the nation’s football history. Archibald’s outstanding performance earned him the title of the 2023 Gold Cup Prelims MVP, a testament to his exceptional contributions to the sport. His dedication and skill continue to inspire aspiring athletes both in St. Kitts and Nevis and around the world.

37. Ramesh “Sabu” Walters (Football/Basketball)

– Ramesh “Sabu” Walters is a remarkable athlete known for his exceptional prowess in both football and basketball. Since 1983, he stands as the sole individual to have competed at the National Team Level in both sports. Sabu made history as a pivotal member of the St. Kitts-Nevis Football Team, which clinched the inaugural OECS Championship in 1985, leaving an indelible mark on the country’s football legacy. Furthermore, he demonstrated his versatility and talent on the basketball court, representing St. Kitts-Nevis in the highly successful national team during the late 80s and early 90s. Sabu’s contributions were instrumental in securing multiple sub-regional titles, including victories in the LIBA and OECS Championships where he won Most Rebounds titles in both sub regional tournaments, solidifying his status as a true sports icon in the region. His achievements continue to inspire aspiring athletes across disciplines.

38. Kurvin Wallace(Athletics)

Nevisian Olympian sprinter renowned for his prowess in the 200 metres discipline. Throughout his illustrious career, Wallace showcased his athletic talent on various international stages. In the 100 metres category, he represented his country at the 1995 World Championships, though he didn’t advance to the final. Similarly, he reached the semi-finals at the 1998 Central American and Caribbean Games, and participated in the 2002 Commonwealth Games. In the 200 metres event, Wallace also competed at the 1995 Pan American Games and the 1995 World Championships, though he didn’t secure a spot in the final. His remarkable journey in the 4 × 100 metres relay included an eighth-place finish at the 1995 Pan American Games and participation in the 1995 World Championships. He was also a member of the historic first ever SKN National Team at the Olympics in 1996

Wallace’s legacy in Kittian sprinting remains an inspiration for aspiring athletes worldwide.

39. Nashorn Maynard (Basketball)

– Standing tall at 6 feet 5 inches, Nashorn Maynard has etched his name in the annals of Saint Kitts basketball history. In a groundbreaking move, he became the first player from Saint Kitts to journey to the United States, where he competed in the highly competitive 2017 CBA season.

During his stint with the Illinois Coal Miners, Maynard showcased his formidable skills, averaging an impressive 7.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game. His standout performance came against the reigning 2017 CBA Champions, the Fort Wayne Flite, where he recorded an astounding double-double with 11 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block—a testament to his versatility on the court.

Maynard’s basketball journey began at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks, where he honed his craft and earned accolades for his exceptional play. His tenure with the GNAC Conference’s University of Alaska Nannoks saw him earn multiple All-Conference honors in NCAA Division 2 basketball.

A true leader on and off the court, Maynard served as the Captain of the St. Kitts National Basketball Team, guiding them to victory in the 2016 subregional tournament, a feat that solidified his status as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring athletes in Saint Kitts. Described as a remarkable Ambassador for his homeland, Nashorn Maynard continues to leave an indelible mark on the local basketball stage.

40. Amanda French(Netball)

Michelle Amanda French Nanton, known as Mandy, is a netball phenom and accomplished coach with a storied career in the sport. Starting at St. Paul’s Primary School at age nine, she honed her skills as a Wing Defender. Her prowess led Sandy Point High School to a High School Championship victory. Michelle’s athletic talents extended to track and field, but netball remained her true love. By thirteen, she was playing with senior players for St. Paul’s Netball Club.

In 1992, Michelle joined the St. Kitts National Under-23 team, marking her regional debut. The following year, she captained the team, earning Most Valuable Player in Dominica. Her senior national team debut in 1993 showcased her defensive prowess at the Caribbean Netball Association Tournament, earning her Most Outstanding Defender.

Michelle’s dominance continued with awards like Best Defensive Player in 1994’s O.E.C.S Under-23 Championship. She joined the West Indies Netball Team, touring England in 1998. Knee injuries redirected her path to coaching. Joining the Ministry of Sports, Michelle taught netball in schools and volunteered her coaching expertise.

Her impact in St. Paul’s and nearby communities is profound. She’s coached teams like St. Paul’s, H & H Truckers, and Capisterre Netball Teams, producing national players. Beyond netball, Michelle excelled in basketball and volleyball, often earning MVP titles. She’s a certified referee in both disciplines.

Michelle’s dedication extends beyond the field. She’s a seamstress, providing uniforms for players, alleviating financial burdens. Her latest venture, Amanda French-Nanton’s Sports Academy (AFN), focuses on the holistic development of youth in netball, basketball, and volleyball.

Mrs. Michelle French-Nanton is a multifaceted sporting icon, a testament to her passion, dedication, and impact on the sporting community in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Honorable Mentions

Phonetia Browne(Football)

– Phoenetia Maiya Lureen Browne, born April 22, 1994, is a dynamic American-born Saint Kitts and Nevis footballer. Her position as Forward is key for both French club Saint-Étienne and the Saint Kitts and Nevis women’s national team. Beyond the pitch, Browne is a dedicated professional, driven by a mission to amplify educational and career prospects for female athletes in the Caribbean. Her passion for football extends beyond personal success, embodying a commitment to empowering the next generation of women in sports. With unwavering determination, Browne leaves an indelible mark on both the game and the pursuit of female empowerment in athletics.

Vanessa Isles (Netball)

– Vannessa Isles, a stalwart of St. Kitts and Nevis netball, boasts a remarkable legacy spanning 3 decades. Widely regarded as the finest shooter and most enduring player in the nation’s history, Isles has been a steadfast presence on the national team for nearly 30 years. Her exceptional skill and unwavering commitment have left an indelible mark on the sport, making her a true icon in St. Kitts and Nevis netball.

Colin Lazarus (Bodybuilding)

– Colin Lazarus, the Nevisian Hercules, reigns as the 2015 CAC Heavyweight Bodybuilding champion. His extraordinary achievements include triumphant victories at the Southern States and Miami Bodybuilding Championships. Lazarus’ dedication and unparalleled strength have elevated him to the pinnacle of the bodybuilding world, making him a source of inspiration for aspiring athletes in Nevis and beyond. His legacy stands as a testament to the power of hard work and determination in achieving greatness.

Tija “Nuclear Moose” Stanley(Mixed Martial Arts/Kickboxing)

-Tija Stanley a trailblazer in St.Kitts and Nevis and Caribbean MMA, emerged as St. Kitts and Nevis’ first professional fighter. Holding the prestigious Caribbean Kickboxing Grappling Shou Federation’s (CKGSF) heavyweight title, Stanley’s dominance in the ring is unmatched. As the inaugural pro MMA athlete in the Federation, he secured the Caribbean Ultimate Fist Fighting (CUFF) Middle Weight title in 2014. His achievements mark a historic chapter in St. Kitts and Nevis’ sports legacy.

Leonard Lenny Richardson (Decathlete)

– Leonard Richardson, a trailblazing athlete, clinched bronze at the 1986 Pan American Junior Athletics Championships. His legacy endures with enduring federation records. Richardson dominates the junior category, boasting unmatched feats in 110m hurdles, pole vault, and decathlon. Pioneering history, he became the first Junior athlete to seize international glory at the 1986 PAN AM GAMES. Richardson’s indelible mark on athletics continues to inspire generations of aspiring athletes worldwide.