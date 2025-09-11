The AG’s backing of foreign developers marks a dangerous shift — putting luxury brands above livelihoods and local heritage.

The truth behind why the Ritz-Carlton hotel project never broke ground under the former Team Unity administration is now coming into sharper focus. Contrary to whispers of “missed opportunity,” the real reason was principled leadership. Then-Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris and his government refused to hand over iron-clad guarantees that would have cleared the way for billionaire developers to bulldoze local beach bars and displace ordinary citizens.

Yes, securing a Ritz-Carlton would have been a glittering trophy for any administration. But Harris and Team Unity drew the line: national prestige cannot come at the expense of people’s livelihoods, heritage, and access to public beaches. They chose to protect their citizens — as any government worth its salt should.

Fast forward to today, and the contrast is staggering. Instead of defending locals, the Drew administration, through the Attorney General, has openly taken the side of foreign investors in a dispute that threatens to uproot small beach bar owners who have long defined Friars Bay’s cultural and economic life. It is not just a policy shift — it is a blunt signal of where this government’s loyalties lie.

This is not simply about one hotel. It is about whether development in St. Kitts and Nevis will be inclusive, people-centered, and protective of national patrimony — or whether it will bend to the whims of billionaire outsiders eager to carve out enclaves for themselves while locals are pushed to the margins.

The choice before the nation is stark:

The Drew government's model — growth at the people's expense.

— growth without sacrificing citizens. The Drew government’s model — growth at the people’s expense.

History will not only remember which government secured luxury brands. It will remember which government defended its people when the bulldozers came.