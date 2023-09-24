Byron Messia Unleashes Fiery New Track “Mad Dawgs” and Teases Upcoming Album “Sad & Famous”

St. Kitts’ musical prodigy, Byron Messia, is back in the limelight with an electrifying new release. Titled “Mad Dawgs,” this track showcases a dynamic shift in Messia’s style, as he delivers a performance filled with urgency and intensity. The 23-year-old singer, whose viral hit “Talibans” took the world by storm earlier this year, demonstrates his vocal prowess by pushing his limits over a pulsating, ominous beat.

Following the success of “Talibans” from his January LP “No Love,” which received a notable remix by Burna Boy, Messia continues to captivate audiences with his unique blend of soulful melodies and evocative storytelling. Now, he’s set to drop his highly-anticipated album, “Sad & Famous,” which promises to be a compelling addition to his already impressive discography.

Fans can look forward to the album’s release via a collaboration between Ztekk, Simple Stupid, and Geffen Records, though the specific date remains under wraps for now. With “Mad Dawgs” as a tantalizing taste of what’s to come, Byron Messia is poised to leave an indelible mark on the music scene, solidifying his status as a rising star in the industry.