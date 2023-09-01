Mismanagement and Incompetence Lead to Cayon Health Center’s Early Closures

****In the wake of an administration marred by internal strife and a culture reminiscent of gang-like behavior within the civil service, the people of St. Kitts and Nevis find themselves in a precarious position, grappling with the consequences of mismanagement and incompetence.This latest chapter of neglect unfolded on Monday and Wednesday when the Cayon Health Center was forced to close its doors early due to a shocking reason – the government’s failure to provide water for the essential tanks servicing the facility. The stark reality of this situation underscores the blatant disregard for the health and well-being of citizens and residents.This distressing incident follows closely on the heels of a damning revelation by medical practitioner Dr. Cable Wilson, who took to social media to shed light on the deteriorating conditions of healthcare in the nation’s institutions. Dr. Wilson’s sobering message resonated with many who have become all too familiar with the dire state of healthcare in the country.Even more troubling is the fact that ready-made solutions to address the water crisis had been laid out by a previous administration. These solutions included the BEAD contract and the potential collaboration with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to establish desalination plants. Regrettably, these initiatives were delayed and sidelined, leaving the nation grappling with a critical water shortage.Instead of prioritizing the pressing needs of the people, the current administration wasted precious time and resources on a fruitless year-long witch hunt against political opponents and extravagant international trips that yielded little to no tangible benefits.The consequences of this negligence extend beyond water shortages. The healthcare system is plagued by a lack of vital medication, with the Mary Charles dispensary operating without a pharmacist and the JNF pharmacy experiencing critical shortages.At the heart of this chaotic mismanagement lies internal discord and the overreach of political appointees, who have arrogated powers and responsibilities far beyond their purview. The Minister of Health, Dr. Terrance Drew, has proven ineffectual in resolving these issues, while highly paid political appointees flounder in their roles, failing to deliver the reliable, quality healthcare that the people deserve.It is abundantly clear that the Drew administration’s tenure has been marked by incompetence and disregard for the public’s well-being. The time has come for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis to take action in the best interest of their nation. The Drew administration must step aside to make way for leadership that can effectively address the critical issues facing the healthcare system and the broader challenges the nation confronts.