St. Kitts and Nevis Agriculture Minister Hon. Samal Duggins Off Island again on Trip to St. Vincent and the Grenadines

In a gathering of agricultural minds, St. Kitts and Nevis’ Agriculture Minister, Hon. Samal Duggins, is in the enchanting “Land of the Blessed,” St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The occasion? A special meeting of the OECS Council of Ministers for Agriculture, where agricultural leaders from across the region converged to discuss a critical agenda: the Food and Agriculture Systems Transformation (FAST) strategy.

Hon. Samal Duggins is representing the twin-island federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, bearing the responsibility of contributing to this vital conversation. The objective of the meeting was clear: to align and implement the FAST strategy, a visionary blueprint aimed at revolutionizing food and agriculture systems in the OECS region.

The presence of Minister Duggins underscores the commitment of the federation to sustainable agricultural practices and regional cooperation.

As discussions unfolded against the backdrop of the breathtaking Grenadines, attendees recognized the importance of unity and collective effort in shaping the future of agriculture in the OECS. Together, they are paving the way for a sustainable food and agriculture systems transformation, ensuring a prosperous and resilient future for the entire region.

Hon. Samal Duggins’ participation in this event signifies the unwavering dedication of Caribbean nations to securing food security and agricultural sustainability in an ever-changing world. 🇰🇳🌾