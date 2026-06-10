Autopsy Confirms Mt. Liamuiga Hiker Ziyuan Wang Died from Fall; Police Say No Evidence of Foul Play

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, June 10, 2026 — The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force has confirmed that visiting cruise crew member Mr. Ziyuan Wang, who was reported missing while hiking on Mt. Liamuiga on May 27, 2026, died as a result of injuries sustained in a fall from a significant height.

According to an official police update issued on June 10, a post-mortem examination conducted on June 9 determined that Mr. Wang’s death was consistent with a tragic accident. Police further stated that there was no evidence of foul play.

Mr. Wang’s body was located on June 1 in a ravine far from the established Mt. Liamuiga hiking trail, following an extensive multi-agency search and recovery operation. His disappearance had triggered deep concern across St. Kitts and Nevis, particularly as rescue teams, security forces, emergency responders, trained search personnel, volunteer hikers and members of the public joined efforts to locate him.

The RSCNPF expressed gratitude to all agencies and individuals who supported the search, including the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force, the St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services, the RSCNPF Training School, the St. Kitts Forestry Unit, the St. Kitts and Nevis Red Cross Society, the Ross University K9 Unit, experienced volunteer hikers, and members of the public.

Police also thanked Royal Caribbean Cruises and its local shipping agent, Delisle Walwyn & Co. Ltd., for their assistance, cooperation and compassion throughout the difficult process.

The death of Mr. Wang has cast a somber mood over the community and has renewed focus on hiking safety, especially along challenging terrain such as Mt. Liamuiga, one of St. Kitts’ most iconic but physically demanding natural attractions.

In its statement, the RSCNPF extended heartfelt condolences to Mr. Wang’s family, friends and colleagues.

“Finally, and most importantly, the RSCNPF extends its deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to Mr. Wang’s family, friends, and colleagues as they grieve this profound loss. Our thoughts remain with them during this difficult time,” the police statement said.

Mr. Wang’s passing is being remembered as a tragic accident that brought together law enforcement, emergency services, volunteers and the wider community in a major search and recovery effort.

May he rest in eternal peace.