Third Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris Honored for Transformative Healthcare Achievements

“Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris, the third Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, received well-deserved accolades during a momentous celebration at The Faith Tabernacle Church in Green Tree, Old Road. The occasion marked the 10th anniversary of the Haemodialysis Unit, a milestone achieved through the relentless efforts of Dr. Harris and his Team Unity Administration.The event was graced by the presence of both the third and fourth Prime Ministers of the nation, highlighting the importance of the occasion. Dr. Harris’s contributions to the development of haemodialysis treatment in St. Kitts and Nevis were at the forefront of the celebration.Under his leadership, the Team Unity Government secured an additional nine dialysis machines, significantly expanding access to life-saving treatment. Moreover, Dr. Harris initiated a groundbreaking reduction in the cost of dialysis treatment, slashing it from $800 to $400, a move that has undoubtedly alleviated the financial burden on patients.Dr. Harris and his government have consistently demonstrated unwavering support for St. Kitts and Nevis’ healthcare services, with the haemodialysis initiative standing as a shining example of their commitment to improving the lives of their citizens. This remarkable progress in healthcare underlines the significant strides made by St. Kitts and Nevis in ensuring the well-being of its people.