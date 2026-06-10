St. Kitts-Nevis National Clarence “Chunky” Harris Sr. Dies in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands at 82

ST. THOMAS, U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS — The St. Kitts-Nevis and Virgin Islands communities are mourning the passing of Clarence Hugh Harris Sr., affectionately known as “Chunky,” who died on May 10, 2026, at the age of 82.

Born on January 17, 1944, in St. Kitts, West Indies, Clarence was the son of the late Edward and Susanna Harris. He received his early education at the Basseterre Boys School and was active in the Boys Brigade and Zion Moravian Church, where his foundation of service, discipline, and faith was firmly established.

Clarence later migrated to St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, where he began what would become a long and dedicated association with the Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority. After working with WAPA for one year, he relocated to the Bronx and Brooklyn, New York, where he gained valuable experience working in several welding shops.

In 1978, Clarence returned to St. Thomas and resumed his employment with WAPA. He went on to dedicate more than 35 years of service to the authority before retiring in 2010. He also earned credentials in welding from the Hobart School of Welding Technology in Ohio, further strengthening the trade and technical expertise for which he became respected.

Beyond his professional life, Clarence was a man of faith and service. He became a devoted member of the Memorial Moravian Church in St. Thomas, where he served faithfully in the Men’s Fellowship and Usher Board. He also assisted with driving the church bus on Sundays and served the Eastern West Indies Synod.

Mr. Harris was preceded in death by his sister, Henrietta Liburd; brother, Charles “Sonny” Harris; and special friend, Aubrey Anthony.

He leaves to mourn his wife, Cynthia Harris; son, Clarence Harris Jr.; daughters, Annette Harris Powell, Karen Harris Brown and Cheynelle Harris; daughter-in-law, JaQuell Harris; son-in-law, Cedric Powell; and grandchildren, Coleman Powell, Chianti Harris, Ella Powell, Harrison Brown and Clarence Harris III.

He is also survived by his sister, Monica “Rose” Amey; brother, Joseph “Tanny” Harris; sisters-in-law, Lucille Joseph and Efemia “Fefe” Roberts; brothers-in-law, Wilmoth Roberts, Donald Roberts, Ashton Roberts and Vincent Joseph; nieces, Lenore Harris, Julene Chinnery-Lafong, Sandra Walters, Sharon Amey, Cheryl Amey, Stephanie Harris-Ash and Debbie Harris; nephews, Uriel Amey, Lionel Amey and Myran Amey.

Clarence will also be remembered by special friends Jerome Gerald “Pee Wee,” Cheryl and David Stevenson, Cavelle Francis, Kenneth and Judith Hobson, Jennifer James, Weston Phillips “West,” Elsworth Elliott, and many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Funeral service arrangements are being handled by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.

The first viewing will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. A second viewing will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, June 26, followed by the funeral service at 10:00 a.m. at Memorial Moravian Church, 5023 Norre Gade, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.

Clarence “Chunky” Harris Sr. will be remembered as a proud son of St. Kitts, a respected tradesman, a devoted churchman, a loving family man, and a faithful servant whose life touched communities across St. Kitts, New York, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.