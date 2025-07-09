SHERVON PIERRE ELEVATED TO PARTNER AT DENTONS AS GLOBAL FIRM CELEBRATES 7 YEARS IN THE CARIBBEAN

Bridgetown, Barbados — July 9, 2025 | Times Caribbean Global News

In a powerful testament to regional legal excellence and strategic expansion, Dentons, the world’s largest law firm, has announced the promotion of Shervon Pierre to the Firm’s partnership, marking a significant milestone on the eve of its 7th anniversary in the Caribbean.

The promotion comes as Dentons, the Caribbean’s only true pan-regional law firm, prepares to expand into its 15th jurisdiction later this year with the formal combination with Griffiths & Partners in Turks and Caicos Islands, strengthening its already unmatched presence across 14 Caribbean jurisdictions.

Shervon Pierre’s elevation to partner has been described as a defining moment for the Firm’s growth in the Eastern Caribbean, as she will now serve as Lead Partner for both St. Lucia and Dominica.

“Becoming partner is not only a personal achievement but an achievement for our entire team. We remain dedicated to serving with excellence and integrity,” said Pierre, whose leadership and transactional expertise have earned her recognition from Legal 500, where she was recently spotlighted as a key lawyer in Dentons’ Cross-Caribbean Practice.

Pierre’s practice spans Real Estate, Corporate, Banking & Finance, Employment & Labour, and Dispute Resolution, with extensive experience representing both government and multinational clients. Her legal prowess has been instrumental in high-value hotel acquisitions, public sector reforms, and complex litigation matters across the region.

Notably, she played a co-lead role in the acquisition of a luxury hotel on Petit St. Vincent, providing strategic counsel on the transaction and the related share and tax implications in St. Lucia—further establishing her as a legal force in Caribbean investment structuring and transactional law.

“Shervon has been the epitome of one deserving of this promotion—leading by example and meaningfully contributing to our Firm’s progression as the region’s pan-Caribbean law firm elevating standards in our legal services industry,” said Dustin Delany, Chair and Chief Managing Partner of Dentons Delany, during a virtual toast celebrating the announcement.

“Shervon’s elevation is a testament to her exceptional legal acumen and steadfast commitment to excellence. It is with great pride that we welcome her to this distinguished chapter,” added Shalini Rose Campbell, Deputy Chief Managing Partner.

Prior to joining Dentons, Pierre practiced at several leading local firms in St. Lucia, representing clients in banking, insurance, energy, and tourism. Her public sector contributions include legal advisory roles to the St. Lucia Air & Sea Ports Authority, St. Lucia Tourist Board, and legislative work on the St. Lucia Tourism Authority Act.

As Dentons celebrates seven years since its groundbreaking combination across the Caribbean, the Firm continues to pioneer legal integration across the region. The upcoming addition of Turks and Caicos will see Dentons become the only global law firm with an on-the-ground presence in that jurisdiction, further strengthening its unmatched cross-border capabilities and commitment to innovation in legal service delivery.

With Shervon Pierre’s promotion, Dentons not only reinforces its leadership in the legal sector but also highlights the growing influence and recognition of Caribbean legal professionals on the global stage.