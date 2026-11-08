KITTITIAN YENESIA HENRY CELEBRATES MAJOR ACADEMIC MILESTONE! GRADUATES FROM UWI IN JAMAICA WITH DOCTOR OF MEDICINE IN PAEDIATRICS!

ST. KITTS AND NEVIS DAUGHTER MAKES HER NATION PROUD AS YEARS OF DEDICATION, PERSEVERANCE AND ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE CULMINATE IN REMARKABLE ACHIEVEMENT!

TIMES CARIBBEAN | ST. KITTS NEWS | Sunday, November 8, 2026

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — A proud moment for St. Kitts and Nevis unfolded in Jamaica on Saturday, November 7, 2026, as Kittitian national Yenesia Henry celebrated her graduation from The University of the West Indies (UWI), earning a Doctor of Medicine (DM) in Paediatrics.

The significant academic milestone represents years of determination, sacrifice, discipline and an unwavering commitment to excellence in the medical profession.

Henry’s achievement has brought tremendous pride to her family, friends and well-wishers, while highlighting the remarkable potential of young professionals from the Federation.

Her success is particularly inspiring for aspiring medical students and young Kittitians who dream of pursuing advanced qualifications and making meaningful contributions to society.

With specialist training in paediatrics, Henry enters an exciting new chapter of her medical journey, dedicated to supporting the health and well-being of children and families.

Her family has extended heartfelt congratulations, celebrating her perseverance and wishing her continued professional success.

Times Caribbean joins in congratulating Dr. Yenesia Henry on this outstanding accomplishment.

Her achievement stands as another shining example of Kittitian excellence on the regional stage.

Congratulations, Dr. Henry! St. Kitts and Nevis celebrates you! 🇰🇳🎓