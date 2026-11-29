Clause 3.5 of the 222-page development agreement outlines extensive firearms-related provisions, subject to security reviews, applicable legislation and regulatory oversight.

TIMES CARIBBEAN | NOVEMBER 29, 2026

CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS — A detailed examination of the proposed Destiny Special Sustainability Zone Development Agreement, dated November 26, 2026, has brought into focus a significant national security provision that warrants greater public attention.

Beyond the discussions surrounding investment, employment, infrastructure and economic development, the draft agreement explicitly provides for the lawful importation, exportation, manufacture, sale, acquisition, possession, carrying, storage, transfer and use of firearms and ammunition within the proposed zone, subject to specified conditions.

The provisions are contained in Clause 3.5 on page 7 of the 222-page document.

What exactly does the agreement say?

Clause 3.5.1 explicitly states:

Subject to security reviews required by the competent authorities of Saint Christopher and Nevis, to compliance with requirements referred to in Clause 3.5.2 below, and to any additional requirements stipulated under the Code of Destiny or another Zone Law, the import, export, manufacture, sale, acquisition, possession, carrying, storage, transfer, and use of firearms and ammunition shall be lawful within the Zone.

The provision extends considerably beyond the possession of firearms for private security purposes. It expressly encompasses manufacturing and commercial activities involving firearms and ammunition.

However, these are conditional permissions, not unrestricted rights.

Federal firearms laws — with exceptions

Clause 3.5.2 contains a particularly important qualification:

Unless expressly provided otherwise in the Development Agreement or a Zone Law, the provisions of federal firearms legislation of Saint Christopher and Nevis, as applicable from time to time, shall also apply within the Zone.

The clause states that the Commissioner of Police shall retain full authority and responsibility.

However, the wording allowing exceptions through the Development Agreement or Zone Laws raises legitimate questions about the extent to which future legislative arrangements could modify existing national firearms restrictions.

Special licensing arrangements

Further examination of Annex 4, pages 203 and 204, reveals additional provisions governing firearms administration within Destiny.

The draft establishes arrangements that include:

A separate firearms administrative framework within the zone.

A maximum 30-calendar-day period for material decisions on applications.

A firearms register administered within the zone.

Designated secure storage facilities.

Restrictions on withholding licences without justified individual reasons.

Recognition of registered enforcement agency services as a legitimate reason for acquiring and possessing firearms, subject to applicable conditions.

These provisions deserve careful public and parliamentary scrutiny.

Government previously strengthened firearms restrictions

The proposed arrangements are particularly noteworthy given that, in May 2024, the Drew administration strengthened the Federation’s firearms legislation as part of its national security strategy.

The amendments increased penalties for certain serious firearms-related offences to a maximum of 40 years’ imprisonment and EC$500,000 in fines. SKNIS +1

Existing federal legislation, the Firearms Act, Cap. 19.05, already regulates firearm imports, exports, manufacturing, sales and possession. Destiny’s proposed agreement therefore raises questions about how its special regulatory arrangements would differ from those governing the rest of the Federation. Law Commission

Five questions the government and developers should answer

Why does a sustainable investment and residential development require explicit provisions for manufacturing, exporting and commercially selling firearms and ammunition?

Is any firearms manufacturing or commercial distribution operation contemplated as part of Destiny’s long-term business model?

Could future Zone Laws modify existing national firearms restrictions?

What safeguards would prevent unauthorized movement of firearms beyond the zone?

Has an independent national security assessment been conducted, and will its findings be made available to the public?

Investment must not overshadow national security

The potential economic benefits of Destiny deserve examination. So do its security implications.

The people of St. Kitts and Nevis deserve a comprehensive explanation from Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew, Premier Mark Brantley, the Commissioner of Police and the Destiny developers regarding the necessity, scope and implications of these provisions.

The proposed project is being presented as a sustainable development initiative. The inclusion of explicit provisions covering firearms manufacturing, imports, exports and commercial sales deserves equally prominent public discussion.

This is not speculation about what Destiny might be permitted to do. These activities are expressly addressed in the draft agreement itself.

Whether they will form part of Destiny’s actual business operations remains unconfirmed.

Sources and editorial verification: Destiny Special Sustainability Zone Development Agreement, November 26, 2026 draft, Clauses 3.5–3.6, page 7, and Annex 4, Section 5, pages 203–204; St. Kitts and Nevis Firearms Act, Cap. 19.05; and official SKNIS publications concerning the 2024 firearms amendments.

Read the complete 222-page Destiny Draft Development Agreement