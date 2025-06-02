Afreximbank Signs on as Diamond Sponsor of ACSIS 2025 in London Empowering Diaspora-Led Growth and South-South Trade

The African Caribbean Sustainability & Investment Summit (ACSIS) is proud to announce that the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has officially signed on as Diamond Sponsor for ACSIS 2025, taking place on Friday 21st –Saturday 22nd November 2025 at MPW Queens Gate House, London.

This landmark partnership signals a bold commitment to deepening trade, investment, and innovation linkages between Africa and its global Caribbean diaspora. With Afreximbank’s leadership in promoting intra-African trade and diaspora finance, ACSIS 2025 will serve as a catalytic platform for empowering entrepreneurs, investors, and policymakers across both regions.

David F. Roberts, Chairman and Founder of ACSIS, remarked:

“Afreximbank’s decision to join ACSIS as our Diamond Sponsor is a defining moment for the diaspora investment movement. Their leadership and credibility will elevate our mission to transform the African and Caribbean entrepreneurial landscape through sustainable development, innovative finance, and cross-border trade.”

The partnership will provide African and Caribbean MSMEs with enhanced access to trade finance tools, green economy solutions, diaspora investment frameworks and leading-edge discussions on the ACSIS EXCHANGE Webinar. It also aligns with Afreximbank’s strategic objectives under the AfCFTA and its ongoing Diaspora Engagement Programme.

Mr. Okechukwu Ihejirika, Afreximbank’s Acting Regional Chief Operating Officer for the Caribbean commented:

“We are delighted to partner with HenleyCaribbean Sustainable Ventures, the organisers of ACSIS 2025, an initiative that reflects our shared values around entrepreneurship, regional integration, and the vital role of the diaspora. Our sponsorship reaffirms Afreximbank’s commitment to fostering inclusive economic growth and unlocking opportunities for diaspora-led innovation.”

This collaboration is expected to attract leading public and private sector stakeholders from across Africa, the Caribbean, and Europe, further strengthening South-South cooperation and laying the groundwork for scalable, cross-regional impact.

Sign up via our website for key updates and to register for ACSIS 2025 this November 21st – 22nd 2025 in London!

www.africancaribbeansummit.com

enquiries@africancaribbeansummit.com