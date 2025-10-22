St. Kitts–Nevis Doctors Bringing World-Class Brain & Spine Surgery to the Caribbean: Meet Neurosurgeons Dr. Andy J. Redmond and Dr. J. Geoffrey Liburd

In a groundbreaking development for Caribbean healthcare, two distinguished sons of St. Kitts and Nevis are at the forefront of revolutionizing brain and spinal surgery across the region. Dr. Andy J. Redmond, a Yale-trained neurosurgeon from St. Kitts, and Dr. J. Geoffrey Liburd, a Nevisian neurosurgeon and spinal specialist, are not only advancing complex surgical procedures but also leading one of the Caribbean’s most innovative medical services — Platinum Pro Medical Services Limited, headquartered in Kingston, Jamaica.

A Vision of Excellence: Platinum Pro Medical Services

Platinum Pro Medical Services Limited represents a new era in Caribbean healthcare. Founded on the principles of clinical precision, compassionate care, and regional accessibility, the practice is spearheaded by Dr. Redmond and Dr. Liburd. Together, they provide world-class neurosurgical, spinal, and pain-management care, combining global expertise with a deep commitment to regional service.

Their mission is simple yet transformative: to bring international standards of neurosurgery home to the Caribbean — reducing the need for patients to travel abroad for specialized procedures. The facility is equipped with cutting-edge technology and offers advanced treatments such as spinal decompression, disc replacement, brain tumor removal, and minimally invasive surgery, all within a Caribbean setting.

Dr. Liburd and Dr. Redmond’s leadership at Platinum Pro Medical underscores their shared vision — to build a sustainable, high-quality, and patient-centered medical ecosystem that empowers Caribbean nationals to receive top-tier care without leaving their homeland.

Caribbean Roots, Global Expertise

Dr. Andy J. Redmond’s journey from the tranquil landscapes of St. Kitts to the halls of Yale University is a story of perseverance and purpose. After completing his B.A. (1998) and M.D. (2002) at Yale, he undertook a rigorous neurosurgical residency and later became Chief Resident at Yale–New Haven Hospital. Over the past 15 years, Dr. Redmond has built an international reputation for excellence in brain and spine surgery, particularly in pain management and minimally invasive interventions.

Meanwhile, Dr. J. Geoffrey Liburd has carved a pioneering path from Nevis to global prominence. With more than 25 years of clinical experience, his training at the University of the West Indies, Leeds General Infirmary (UK), and Yale University (USA) equipped him to perform some of the region’s most complex spinal operations. Dr. Liburd made history in April 2025 when he successfully performed the first lumbar disc replacement in the English-speaking Caribbean at Andrews Memorial Hospital in Jamaica — a milestone that cemented his status as a trailblazer in regional neurosurgery.

The Power of Partnership: Merging Skill, Innovation & Purpose

Together, Redmond and Liburd form a formidable partnership at Platinum Pro Medical Services. Their collaboration bridges global medical innovation with Caribbean compassion. The duo’s combined philosophy focuses on outcome-based practice, ensuring each patient receives individualized, evidence-driven care aimed at restoring mobility, relieving pain, and improving quality of life.

Dr. Redmond’s expertise in pain management and minimally invasive spinal procedures complements Dr. Liburd’s mastery of reconstructive and motion-preserving spinal surgery. Both surgeons are active members of prestigious organizations, including the North American Spine Society (NASS), the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS), and the Caribbean College of Surgeons, among others.

Transforming Regional Neurosurgery

Their joint efforts through Platinum Pro Medical Services have already begun to reshape the landscape of healthcare delivery in the Caribbean:

Regional Access to Global Care: By performing advanced procedures in Jamaica, the doctors have reduced the need for patients to travel to North America or Europe for treatment.

By performing advanced procedures in Jamaica, the doctors have reduced the need for patients to travel to North America or Europe for treatment. Training & Knowledge Sharing: Both surgeons are committed to mentoring younger Caribbean physicians through workshops, surgical demonstrations, and educational partnerships with medical institutions.

Both surgeons are committed to mentoring younger Caribbean physicians through workshops, surgical demonstrations, and educational partnerships with medical institutions. Safety & Outcomes: Their practice maintains an impeccable record — 100% successful surgeries, 100% patient satisfaction, and 100% infection prevention.

Recognition & Impact

In 2024, Dr. Liburd was honored by the Nevisian Association of Washington DC (NEV-DC) for his outstanding contributions to neurosurgery and spinal care. Dr. Redmond, meanwhile, continues to earn accolades for his humanitarian medical outreach and his leadership in promoting healthcare innovation in small island states.

Their shared success stands as a symbol of Caribbean medical excellence — proving that global-standard healthcare can indeed thrive within the region.

A Message of Hope and Pride

For St. Kitts and Nevis, the achievements of Dr. Redmond and Dr. Liburd represent more than medical milestones; they embody national pride and the limitless potential of Caribbean intellect. Through their leadership of Platinum Pro Medical Services, they are bringing home the future of neurosurgery — where Caribbean patients receive world-class treatment, by world-class Caribbean doctors, right here at home.

