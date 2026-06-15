Minister Heyliger-Marten Directs Port St. Maarten to Prepare Comprehensive Traffic and Passenger Flow Plan

POND ISLAND, Sint Maarten — Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic and Telecommunication, Grisha Heyliger-Marten, has formally instructed Port St. Maarten Group to develop and submit a comprehensive plan to address traffic congestion and passenger movement in and around Point Blanche and Philipsburg on cruise days.

The directive comes as Sint Maarten continues to experience strong growth in cruise tourism. Port St. Maarten welcomed more than 1.5 million cruise passengers over the past year, marking one of the strongest performances in its history. With further growth projected, the Government says proactive measures are needed to improve mobility, protect the visitor experience, and reduce pressure on residents, businesses, taxi operators, tour providers, and other service stakeholders.

“The continued success of our cruise sector is something we should all be proud of, but growth also brings responsibility,” said Minister Heyliger-Marten. “We must ensure that residents, visitors, businesses and service providers can move safely and efficiently throughout the area while preserving the quality experience for which Sint Maarten is known.”

The Comprehensive Congestion and Passenger Flow Management Plan must be submitted by August 21, 2026. It is expected to include traffic flow redesign measures, passenger movement strategies, stakeholder coordination systems, short-term infrastructure adjustments, operational deployment plans, and data-driven forecasting tools to better manage peak cruise activity.

Minister Heyliger-Marten emphasized that improving mobility around the port area is a national priority, given the importance of the cruise sector to visitor satisfaction, public safety, commercial activity, and the wider tourism economy.

The Minister has also requested that Port St. Maarten Group include beautification proposals for the area directly in front of the harbour entrance, including the vicinity of the EDC property. That area is regarded as an important first impression for cruise passengers arriving on the island and, according to Government, should reflect the high standards of Sint Maarten’s tourism product.

The Government says it looks forward to working closely with Port St. Maarten Group and other stakeholders to identify practical solutions that will improve traffic circulation, enhance the visitor experience, and support the sustainable growth of the country’s cruise tourism industry.

The move signals a stronger push by the Ministry of TEATT to balance cruise tourism expansion with improved infrastructure planning, better coordination, and a more efficient experience for both visitors and the local community.