TIMES CARIBBEAN | NOVEMBER 27, 2026

CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS — The developers behind the controversial Destiny Project have issued a public statement outlining an extensive package of proposed financial commitments, economic benefits and development opportunities for Nevis, as national debate intensifies over the proposed development.

Destiny claims it has reached a “broad agreement” with the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) and the Federal Government, publicly thanking Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew and Premier Mark Brantley for their involvement in advancing the proposal.

The developers have put several major financial promises on the table. However, their statement also acknowledges that final approval remains outstanding.

US$250 MILLION INVESTMENT PROMISED

Destiny says it intends to invest at least US$250 million — approximately EC$675 million — in Nevis during the first five and a half years of the development.

The developers also outlined a proposed profit-sharing arrangement comprising:

10% of profits paid directly to the Nevis Island Administration.

paid directly to the Nevis Island Administration. 10% of profits allocated to a Nevis Island Development Fund.

allocated to a Nevis Island Development Fund. 5% of profits distributed directly to Nevisians.

The combined commitments represent 25% of the project’s proposed profits. However, the statement does not specify projected profitability, distribution timelines or how profits would be calculated and independently verified.

DESTINY PROMISES LOWER ELECTRICITY BILLS

In another significant announcement, Destiny claims it is already working with the Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) and the Government to reduce household electricity bills to levels experienced one or two years ago.

The developers say further details will be released as discussions progress.

No specific reduction, implementation date or financing mechanism was disclosed in the statement.

FOUR FIVE-STAR HOTEL BRANDS

Destiny also claims to have signed letters of intent with four five-star hotel brands, suggesting that the proposed development could significantly expand Nevis’ luxury tourism sector.

The developers pointed to the positive economic impact of the Four Seasons Resort Nevis as an example of what international hospitality investment could deliver.

However, the four hotel brands were not identified in the statement, and letters of intent do not necessarily constitute binding development commitments.

Destiny further promised that citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis would receive first priority for employment opportunities, while local businesses would have opportunities to supply goods and services.

US$50 MILLION FOR PRIORITY PROJECTS AND ANNUAL SCHOLARSHIPS

The developers announced an additional proposed contribution of US$50 million, equivalent to EC$135 million, to the NIA for priority projects.

The first US$10 million would reportedly be directed towards expanding and improving Alexandra Hospital.

Destiny also pledged US$1 million annually in scholarships to support higher education and skills training for young Nevisians.

BIG PROMISES — BUT IMPORTANT QUESTIONS REMAIN

While the financial commitments are substantial, the announcement comes amid continuing public scrutiny of the proposed Destiny development and its potential implications for national governance, land ownership, constitutional authority and sovereignty.

The latest statement raises several important questions.

How will the financial commitments be legally guaranteed? What protections will exist if the developers fail to deliver? How will profits be independently audited? What obligations and concessions will the governments be required to undertake in return?

And perhaps most importantly, what safeguards will protect the long-term constitutional rights and interests of citizens?

Destiny’s assertion that a broad agreement has been reached must not be confused with final legal authorization. The developers themselves acknowledged that final approval is still pending.

Members of the public have been invited to review the proposed agreements at www.destinyssz.com and submit questions or feedback to feedback@destinyssz.com.

The promises are now public. The details, enforceability and long-term implications deserve equally thorough public examination before any final agreement is executed.

TIMES CARIBBEAN — Keeping the Caribbean Informed.

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