REGGAE ROYALTY MEETS ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE! DAMIAN “JR. GONG” MARLEY RECEIVES HONORARY DOCTORATE AT UWI MONA, DELIVERS ELECTRIFYING GRADUATION PERFORMANCE!

JAMAICAN MUSIC ICON TURNS 2026 GRADUATION INTO A CELEBRATION OF REGGAE, CULTURE AND CARIBBEAN PRIDE AS UNIVERSITY HONOURS HIS OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO GLOBAL MUSIC!

TIMES CARIBBEAN | REGIONAL NEWS & ENTERTAINMENT | Sunday, November 8, 2026

KINGSTON, JAMAICA — What a moment for Jamaica! What a moment for reggae! And what an unforgettable celebration of Caribbean excellence!

International reggae superstar Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley transformed The University of the West Indies (UWI) Mona Campus graduation ceremony into an extraordinary celebration of music, achievement and Jamaican cultural pride on Saturday, November 7, 2026.

The Grammy-winning entertainer, celebrated worldwide for his distinctive sound and powerful musical messages, received an Honorary Doctor of Letters (DLitt) in recognition of his outstanding contributions to Caribbean music, culture and international entertainment.

But Marley did much more than collect an honorary degree.

He brought reggae to the graduation stage!

In a memorable performance, the Jamaican icon delivered renditions of Road to Zion and The Mission, bringing his trademark energy, commanding vocals and unmistakable reggae rhythm to the university’s graduation celebrations.

Graduates and guests responded enthusiastically as the renowned entertainer brought a distinctly Jamaican musical spirit to one of the Caribbean’s most prestigious academic institutions.

FROM REGGAE LEGACY TO ACADEMIC HONOURS

Born in Kingston, Jamaica, Damian Marley is the youngest son of legendary reggae pioneer Bob Marley and former Miss World Cindy Breakspeare.

Although born into one of the world’s most celebrated musical families, Marley has established his own remarkable career, earning international recognition through his distinctive fusion of reggae, dancehall and hip-hop influences.

His breakthrough album Halfway Tree earned him a Grammy Award, while the internationally acclaimed Welcome to Jamrock helped establish him as one of the most influential Jamaican musicians of his generation.

His successful recording career also includes Stony Hill and the collaborative album Distant Relatives with American rapper Nas.

Through these recordings and his performances worldwide, Marley has carried Jamaican music and Caribbean cultural expression to audiences across continents.

AN EMOTIONAL MOMENT OF RECOGNITION

During Saturday’s graduation ceremony, UWI Public Orator Dr. Peter Glegg paid tribute to Marley’s achievements, recognising his ability to build an internationally respected career while carrying forward his family’s extraordinary musical legacy.

The honorary doctorate was conferred by UWI Chancellor Dr. Dodridge D. Miller.

Marley responded with characteristic humility.

“Very honoured, very humbled,” the entertainer told the gathering, expressing appreciation to the university before delivering his musical performance.

The recognition placed Marley among a distinguished group of regional personalities honoured by The UWI during its 2026 graduation season.

MORE THAN MUSIC — A CELEBRATION OF CARIBBEAN IDENTITY

The occasion carried significance beyond the presentation of an academic honour.

For generations, reggae has provided an international platform for Jamaican storytelling, social commentary, cultural expression and messages of resilience.

And Damian Marley has continued that tradition while introducing the genre to new generations of listeners.

His recognition by The University of the West Indies reflects the growing appreciation of creative excellence as an important part of Caribbean intellectual, cultural and social development.

At an institution recognised for developing some of the region’s leading scholars, professionals and thinkers, the celebration of a reggae musician also delivered an inspiring message.

Caribbean excellence comes in many forms.

It can be found in classrooms, laboratories and boardrooms. And it can be heard through the powerful rhythms and voices that carry the Caribbean’s stories around the world.

A GRADUATION TO REMEMBER

The UWI Mona graduation celebrations took place from November 5 to 7, with Marley receiving his honorary doctorate during Saturday’s ceremony for the Faculties of Humanities and Education and Law.

For graduates celebrating years of academic dedication, the appearance of one of Jamaica’s most internationally recognised musical ambassadors added a special cultural dimension to their milestone.

The moment brought together academic achievement, Jamaican musical heritage and the pride of Caribbean identity.

One stage. Two remarkable achievements.

An honorary doctorate celebrating an extraordinary career, and a musical performance reminding the world of the enduring influence of reggae.

Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley is now an honorary Doctor of Letters. And Jamaica has another reason to celebrate!

TIMES CARIBBEAN — Celebrating Caribbean Excellence, Achievement and Global Impact.

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