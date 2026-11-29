TIMES CARIBBEAN | NOVEMBER 29, 2026

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua — Mounting public health concerns are emerging in Antigua and Barbuda following reports that the twin-island nation recorded 72 new HIV diagnoses during the first nine months of 2026, compared with 54 cases reported for the entirety of 2025.

The figures represent a 33 per cent increase over last year’s full-year total, prompting renewed calls for comprehensive sexual health education, greater public awareness and regular HIV testing.

Of particular concern are reports highlighting the vulnerability of young men, underscoring the importance of targeted educational initiatives and accessible, confidential healthcare services.

Public health education remains essential. Early diagnosis and timely access to treatment can significantly improve health outcomes and help prevent transmission.

Deputy Director of the AIDS Secretariat, Oswald Hannays, disclosed the figures ahead of World AIDS Day on December 1, noting that males aged 15 to 29 continue to account for more diagnoses than females within the same age group.

Hannays is advocating for age-appropriate sexual and reproductive health education to become a regular component of the school curriculum.

Meanwhile, the AIDS Secretariat has introduced walk-in testing, strengthened patient support services and plans to expand community outreach programmes in 2027.

The latest figures underscore the importance of sustained prevention campaigns, responsible health choices and eliminating discrimination against people living with HIV.

Know your status. Prioritize your health. End the stigma.