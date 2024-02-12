ECADE launches “Stronger Communities for a Stronger Caribbean” campaign

(Castries, February 9, 2024) The Eastern Caribbean Alliance for Diversity and Equality (ECADE) is proud to launch its “Stronger Communities for a Stronger Caribbean” public awareness campaign. This campaign encourages Saint Lucians to respect and be more inclusive of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) citizens to create stronger, safer communities and to foster economic growth.

The campaign includes a powerful public service announcement (PSA) that will air on TV and radio stations, as well as engaging social media content . These thought-provoking materials are designed to inspire reflection and dialogue that results in facilitating greater acceptance and inclusion of LGBTQ+ citizens.

“We believe that everyone deserves to live in communities where they feel safe, respected, and valued,” said Kenita Placide, ECADE’s Executive Director. “This campaign is a call to action for all Caribbean people to come together and create a more inclusive and welcoming society for our LGBTQ+ population.”

ECADE encourages individuals, organisations, and businesses to join the movement by sharing the campaign’s message and resources. Together, we can build stronger communities and a stronger Caribbean for all.

