ECADE launches “Stronger Communities for a Stronger Caribbean” campaign

Posted on February 12, 2024 in General News

(Castries, February 9, 2024) The Eastern Caribbean Alliance for Diversity and Equality (ECADE) is proud to launch its “Stronger Communities for a Stronger Caribbean” public awareness campaign. This campaign encourages Saint Lucians to respect and be more inclusive of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) citizens to create stronger, safer communities and to foster economic growth.

The campaign includes a powerful public service announcement (PSA) that will air on TV and radio stations, as well as engaging social media content . These thought-provoking materials are designed to inspire reflection and dialogue that results in facilitating greater acceptance and inclusion of LGBTQ+ citizens.

“We believe that everyone deserves to live in communities where they feel safe, respected, and valued,” said Kenita Placide, ECADE’s Executive Director. “This campaign is a call to action for all Caribbean people to come together and create a more inclusive and welcoming society for our LGBTQ+ population.”

ECADE encourages individuals, organisations, and businesses to join the movement by sharing the campaign’s message and resources. Together, we can build stronger communities and a stronger Caribbean for all.

