KING CHARLES III CONFERS PRESTIGIOUS OBE AND MBE HONOURS ON THREE DISTINGUISHED KITTITIANS AND NEVISIANS

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — December 31, 2025 — National pride surged across the Federation on New Year’s Eve as officially approved the 2026 New Year’s Honours List for St. Christopher and Nevis, recognising three outstanding citizens for their exceptional service to national development, law, maritime affairs and finance.

In a formal press release issued by Government House, the Crown confirmed the conferral of honours under the Order of the British Empire, one of the United Kingdom’s most distinguished systems of national recognition.

Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE)

JOHN EMILE FERDINAND KC

Mr. John Emile Ferdinand has been awarded the prestigious OBE for his outstanding contributions to national development and the law. Widely regarded as a stalwart in legal and developmental circles, Ferdinand’s work has left a lasting imprint on governance, institutional strengthening and public service in the Federation.

Members of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE)

WINSTON SKEETE JONATHAN BASS

Two citizens were honoured with the MBE:

Mr. Winston Alphonso Skeete , recognised for his dedicated service to the maritime industry , a sector vital to trade, transport and regional connectivity.

, recognised for his , a sector vital to trade, transport and regional connectivity. Mr. Jonathan Winston Bass, honoured for his contributions to the financial sector, where his work has supported stability, growth and professional excellence.

The announcement underscores the international recognition of local excellence, spotlighting individuals whose commitment and professionalism have elevated St. Kitts and Nevis on the global stage.

The honours, dated December 31, 2025, serve as a powerful reminder that service, integrity and national contribution continue to be celebrated at the highest levels. Across the Federation, the accolades have been welcomed as a proud moment — closing the year with distinction and opening 2026 with honour, gratitude and inspiration.