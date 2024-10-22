St. Kitts and Nevis Condemns Attack on UAE Diplomatic Residence in Sudan: Calls for Investigation and Peaceful Resolution

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has issued a strong condemnation of the recent violent attack on the diplomatic residence of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Sudan. This alarming breach of international diplomatic norms raises serious concerns, not only for the safety of diplomatic missions but also for the overall framework of global peace and cooperation.

In a statement released today, the government expressed its solidarity with the UAE and called for a thorough investigation into the incident. “The safeguarding of diplomatic personnel and properties, in accordance with international law, is of paramount importance,” the statement read. The government urged all parties involved to respect the inviolability of diplomatic missions, emphasizing the necessity of protecting the integrity of diplomatic channels during times of conflict.

The government further expressed profound concern regarding the ongoing conflict in Sudan, calling on all parties to prioritize dialogue and seek peaceful solutions to the escalating crisis. “St. Kitts and Nevis remains committed to supporting international efforts aimed at restoring stability, security, and peace in Sudan,” the statement emphasized.

The thoughts of the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis are with those affected by this violence, and it reaffirms its dedication to upholding the principles of diplomacy and peace in all international relations. The government stands firm in its belief that only through cooperation and mutual respect can the global community work towards a safer and more harmonious world.

As the situation develops, St. Kitts and Nevis continues to advocate for the rule of law and the protection of diplomatic missions worldwide, reinforcing the idea that peace and security are essential for fostering international relations.

-30-