RUBIO HOLDS 15-MINUTE BILATERAL WITH PM DREW AT CARICOM50

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts and Nevis — United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a focused 15-minute bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Terrance Drew on the margins of the 50th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in Basseterre.

Prime Minister Drew, who currently serves as CARICOM Chairman, met privately with Secretary Rubio during the high-level summit. The U.S. Secretary thanked the Prime Minister for Saint Kitts and Nevis’ leadership and hospitality in hosting the landmark regional gathering.

Security Cooperation Front and Centre

Despite its brief duration, the 15-minute discussion reportedly covered key regional priorities, including strengthening security cooperation to combat transnational crime, narcotics trafficking, firearms smuggling, and gang activity across the Caribbean basin.

Rubio also emphasized joint efforts to address illegal immigration and enhance border protection collaboration, underscoring Washington’s intention to work closely with Saint Kitts and Nevis as a valued regional partner.

Taiwan Partnership Discussed

The Secretary further acknowledged the Federation’s strong and enduring diplomatic partnership with Taiwan, signaling continued U.S. support for Caribbean allies that maintain formal relations with Taipei amid shifting global geopolitical alignments.

CARICOM50 Diplomatic Spotlight

The meeting took place against the backdrop of CARICOM50, where leaders are grappling with energy security, climate resilience, economic diversification, and evolving hemispheric power dynamics.

While short in length, the bilateral engagement reflects the strategic importance of Saint Kitts and Nevis within regional diplomacy — and Washington’s renewed focus on strengthening partnerships across the Western Hemisphere.

— TIMES CARIBBEAN