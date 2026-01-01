SAVING ST. KITTS AND NEVIS: 3rd PM Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris Warns Nation at Crossroads in New Year’s Address

Harris Sounds National Alarm in New Year’s Address: “Saving St. Kitts and Nevis”

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — In a forceful and deeply analytical New Year’s Day Address to the Nation, Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris, 3rd Prime Minister and Leader of the People’s Labour Party (PLP), declared that St. Kitts and Nevis stands at a dangerous crossroads and requires urgent national rescue.

Speaking “not out of partisanship, but out of patriotism,” Dr. Harris used the 2026 address to outline what he described as a convergence of fiscal, economic, and governance failures under the outgoing Drew administration. He warned of repeated large fiscal deficits, rising public debt, stalled economic sectors, malfunctioning healthcare services, and an alarming lack of transparency in major financial decisions — developments he said place the Federation on a direct path toward another painful IMF austerity programme.

Dr. Harris contrasted the present situation with his record in office, highlighting Team Unity’s achievements, including the repayment of EC$117 million in IMF debt, strengthened social safety nets, housing delivery, healthcare infrastructure, education reform, and major national development projects, all while maintaining strong fiscal discipline.

A major focus of the address was his sharp criticism of secretive financial arrangements and the Special Sustainability Zone (SSZ) Act, which he described as an existential threat to democracy and national sovereignty.

Calling for honesty, courage, and unity, Dr. Harris urged citizens and residents to work together to “save St. Kitts and Nevis,” pledging that the PLP stands ready to govern in the national interest and put people first in the year ahead.