TDC Group Appoints Edward Gift as Chief Strategy Officer

The TDC Group has announced the appointment of respected regional strategist and governance executive Mr. Edward Gift as its new Chief Strategy Officer following what the company described as a rigorous recruitment process.

In an official employee announcement, the Group said Mr. Gift will be responsible for leading the development, execution, and performance oversight of the company’s long-term strategic agenda as it continues to strengthen its position across the Caribbean business landscape.

According to the announcement, Mr. Gift brings more than three decades of senior executive experience spanning public finance, international taxation, institutional reform, regulatory modernization, and enterprise transformation throughout the Caribbean region.

The TDC Group highlighted Mr. Gift’s reputation for strategic foresight, policy expertise, and transformational leadership, noting that his career has been defined by significant contributions to governance reform, fiscal strategy, organizational modernization, and institutional performance.

Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Gift served as Comptroller of Inland Revenue for St. Kitts and Nevis, where he reportedly led one of the Caribbean’s major public-sector transformation initiatives.

During his tenure, the Inland Revenue Department underwent a wide-ranging modernization process aimed at reshaping national tax administration and fiscal governance. The announcement stated that Mr. Gift pioneered the Caribbean’s first IMF-endorsed Strategic Management Framework and directed the implementation of the OECS region’s first fully integrated online tax filing and e-payment platform.

He was also credited with introducing a tax business intelligence ecosystem designed to enhance predictive analytics, compliance oversight, and data-driven fiscal management.

The announcement further noted that Mr. Gift spearheaded the unification and modernization of the federal tax administration systems of St. Kitts and Nevis into a single integrated framework aligned with international standards and global best practices.

Beyond institutional reform, Mr. Gift has reportedly served as a strategic advisor to government on matters involving fiscal policy, international taxation, legislative reform, treaty interpretation, and economic governance.

The TDC Group also emphasized his extensive experience in enterprise strategy, governance and risk frameworks, digital transformation, institutional restructuring, regulatory innovation, and executive performance leadership.

In addition to his executive leadership background, Mr. Gift currently serves as President of the Board of Directors of the St. Kitts Nevis Co-operative Credit Union and Executive Chair of the Finance Committee of the University of the West Indies Global Campus.

A Certified Public Accountant (CPA), he holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting with Upper Second-Class Honours from the University of the West Indies and has pursued advanced studies in International Taxation and Financial Services at the Thomas Jefferson School of Law.

The TDC Group concluded its announcement by welcoming Mr. Gift to the TDC family, expressing confidence in his ability to help shape the organization’s future strategic direction and regional growth trajectory.