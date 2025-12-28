NYC City Council Honors St. Kitts and Nevis National Troy Southwell for Exceptional Leadership and Community Impact

NYC City Council Honors St. Kitts and Nevis National Troy Southwell for Exceptional Leadership and Community ImpactNEW YORK CITY — St. Kitts and Nevis is once again being proudly represented on the international stage as Troy Southwell, a New York City–based national of the Federation, has been formally honored by the New York City Council with a prestigious proclamation recognizing his outstanding leadership, service, and transformational impact.The award was presented during the Beanstalk Academy Holiday Gala, where Southwell—currently serving as Chief Operating Officer of Beanstalk Academy—was cited for his unwavering commitment to educational excellence, organizational growth, and community empowerment in underserved communities across New York City. The proclamation was issued by NYC Council Member Althea Stevens, underscoring the significance of Southwell’s contributions at the highest level of municipal governance.Southwell’s recognition is the culmination of a remarkable professional journey spanning more than 15 years in senior leadership across global financial institutions, including Citi and HSBC, before transitioning into the education and nonprofit sector. His rare combination of elite financial management expertise and people-centered leadership has enabled Beanstalk Academy to strengthen operational systems, expand talent development, and deliver measurable outcomes for students and families.Beyond titles, the honor reflects a deeper narrative: the growing influence of Kittitians and Nevisians in global leadership spaces. Southwell’s ascent from personal banker to vice president, senior executive, and now nationally recognized education leader exemplifies excellence forged through discipline, adaptability, and service.For St. Kitts and Nevis, Troy Southwell’s NYC City Council honor is more than an individual achievement—it is a powerful testament to the Federation’s human capital, global relevance, and enduring legacy of leadership beyond its shores.