NEVIS CIVIL SOCIETY COALITION DEMANDS FULL SSZ DESTINY TRANSPARENCY

Nevis Civil Society Coalition (NCS) formally calls for full public disclosure of the controversial Special Sustainability Zones (SSZ) Destiny Development Agreement now before the Federal Government, citing sovereignty, land use, and constitutional accountability concerns.

By Times Caribbean Investigative Desk

A dramatic and potentially defining chapter in the unfolding Destiny Special Sustainability Zones (SSZ) saga has erupted, as the Nevis Civil Society Coalition (NCS) formally demanded full public disclosure of the controversial development agreement now before the Federal Government.

In a sharply worded letter dated February 11, 2026, addressed to Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew and copied to Premier Mark A.G. Brantley, Attorney General Garth Wilkin, and Destiny Development Ltd. Founder Olivier Janssens, civil society leaders invoked the Nevis Freedom of Information Ordinance to demand immediate transparency DOC-20260302-WA0002_260302_0908….

At stake, according to the Coalition, is nothing less than land sovereignty, constitutional governance, parliamentary integrity, and the economic future of Nevis.

A Direct Challenge to Federal Silence

The letter confirms that the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) approved and forwarded the proposed SSZ Development Agreement to the Prime Minister’s Office on December 23, 2025 DOC-20260302-WA0002_260302_0908…. Premier Brantley, during his January 27 press conference, acknowledged that exhaustive town halls and stakeholder engagements had taken place and that the agreement would ultimately be made public DOC-20260302-WA0002_260302_0908….

Yet, weeks later, no agreement has been released.

Civil society leaders are now asking: If the NIA is “comfortable with the terms,” why is the public still in the dark?

Sovereignty, Land, and Legislative Power

On page two of the letter, the Coalition delivers its most forceful argument: informed democratic participation requires transparent access to the agreement because it will “profoundly affect land use and sovereignty in Nevis, economic and environmental policy, constitutional governance, parliamentary process, and the rights and livelihoods of Nevis residents” DOC-20260302-WA0002_260302_0908….

That language is not accidental. It signals alarm over potential extraordinary concessions embedded in the SSZ framework — concessions that critics fear could create semi-autonomous development enclaves with unique regulatory privileges.

The Coalition specifically requests:

A complete, unredacted copy of the proposed agreement.

The timeline for Federal Cabinet review and parliamentary presentation.

Any amendments or supplementary documents DOC-20260302-WA0002_260302_0908….

They further cite Section 23 of the Nevis Freedom of Information Ordinance, 2018, grounding their demand in statutory law DOC-20260302-WA0002_260302_0908….

Seven Days. Or Else.

Perhaps most striking is the Coalition’s demand for a written response within seven days confirming receipt and providing either the agreement or a specific release date DOC-20260302-WA0002_260302_0908….

They also state that they will issue a public statement to keep citizens informed of lobbying efforts regarding the SSZ DOC-20260302-WA0002_260302_0908… — a clear signal that the battle is shifting into the public arena.

This is no fringe protest. The letter is signed by leadership figures from the Nevis Community Foundation, the Nevis Historical & Conservation Society, the Nevis Hotel Association, and Montpelier Hotel DOC-20260302-WA0002_260302_0908… — organizations deeply embedded in Nevis’ civic, heritage, and tourism sectors.

Political Crosscurrents

The timing is explosive.

The Destiny SSZ project has already stirred debate over scale, environmental safeguards, tax structures, and governance implications. Now, with Federal Cabinet review looming, the question becomes whether Prime Minister Drew will release the agreement proactively — or risk accusations of opacity at the highest levels of government.

The Drew administration, already navigating economic pressures and regional scrutiny over development transparency, now faces a constitutional test: uphold statutory access rights or defend confidentiality in ongoing negotiations.

For Premier Brantley, the matter is equally delicate. Having publicly assured that the agreement would be made public and submitted to Parliament DOC-20260302-WA0002_260302_0908…, expectations are now locked in.

The Full Letter

Below is the complete text of the February 11, 2026 correspondence from the Nevis Civil Society Coalition:

11th February, 2026

To:

The Honorable Dr. Terrance Drew

Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis

Prime Minister’s Office

Government Headquarters

Basseterre, Saint Kitts

Cc:

The Honorable Mark A.G. Brantley

Premier of Nevis

Nevis Island Administration

Charlestown, Nevis

The Honorable Garth Wilkin

Attorney General

Ministry of Justice & Legal Affairs

Church Street

Basseterre, Saint Kitts

Mr. Olivier Janssens

Founder & CEO

Destiny Development Ltd.

c/o South Nevis Ltd.

Charlestown, Nevis

Email: info@destiny.com

Website: https://destiny.com

RE: Formal Request for Destiny Special Sustainability Zones Development Agreement

Dear Prime Minister Drew,

On behalf of the Nevis Civil Society Coalition, we formally request an official copy of the proposed Destiny Special Sustainability Zones Development Agreement that the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) approved and forwarded to your office on December 23, 2025.

During his January 27, 2026 monthly press conference, Premier Mark Brantley confirmed that the NIA had conducted exhaustive town halls and stakeholder engagements on the above proposal before forwarding its formal approval and the final draft agreement to your office. He stated that while the agreement has not yet been signed, the NIA has signaled its comfort with the terms and expects Federal Cabinet review in short order, followed by parliamentary debate. The Premier also indicated that the agreement will ultimately be made public.

As representatives of the Nevis Civil Society and citizens of the Federation, we believe informed democratic participation requires transparent access to this agreement, which will profoundly affect land use and sovereignty in Nevis, economic and environmental policy, constitutional governance, parliamentary process, and the rights and livelihoods of Nevis residents.

Pursuant to section 23 of the Nevis Freedom of Information Ordinance, 2018 (No. 3 of 2018), which establishes the right of citizens to access documents held by public authorities, we specifically request:

A complete, unredacted copy of the proposed agreement between Destiny Development Ltd., represented by Mr. Olivier Janssens, Premier Brantley, and the Nevis Island Administration, forwarded to your office by Premier Brantley on or about December 23, 2025.

The timeline for Federal Cabinet review and parliamentary presentation.

Any amendments or supplementary documents.

This request is grounded in the constitutional right of citizens to examine agreements affecting their governance before parliamentary ratification, as well as the precedent set by Premier Brantley’s public acknowledgment that the agreement will be made public and submitted to Parliament. Transparent governance demands public access to agreements funded by and affecting public lands and resources.

We respectfully request that you provide a written response within 7 days confirming receipt and providing either the agreement or a specific date for its public release.

Please note, NCS will issue a public statement with regards to this request to keep the general public abreast of lobbying efforts with regard to the SSZ.

We look forward to constructive engagement on behalf of Nevis citizens.

Respectfully,

The Nevis Civil Society Coalition

Represented by:

G Glendale Herbert, President – Nevis Community Foundation

Isabel Byron, President – Nevis Historical & Conservation Society

Richard Lupinacci Jr., President – Nevis Hotel Association

Martha HoDman, Owner – Montpelier Hotel

What Happens Next?

If the Prime Minister complies within seven days, the Destiny SSZ Agreement could soon face intense public scrutiny.

If he does not, this could escalate into a legal confrontation — one that may define how development, democracy, and sovereignty intersect in the Federation for years to come.

The question now reverberating across Nevis is simple:

Will the agreement be opened — or will the fight for transparency just be beginning?