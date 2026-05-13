TRACK STARS, SCHOLARSHIP CHAMPIONS: BENJAMIN AND NISBETT EXCEL ON THE TRACK AND IN THE CLASSROOM

Two former standout student-athletes from St. Kitts and Nevis are being celebrated for achieving academic excellence overseas while continuing to inspire the next generation through discipline, determination, and hard work.

Former student and talented athlete K’Anthony Benjamin has graduated Cum Laude from with a Bachelor’s Degree in Aeronautics, marking a major milestone in his academic and professional journey.

Benjamin, who earned respect both on the track and in the classroom during his years at CEMSS, has been praised for his commitment to excellence and his ability to balance athletics with academics at a high level.

Meanwhile, former student-athlete Decquan Nisbett delivered an extraordinary academic performance at , graduating Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor’s Degree in Finance and a perfect 4.0 GPA.

Nisbett’s accomplishment has generated widespread praise from supporters, educators, and members of the sporting community, with many describing his achievement as a powerful example of what can be accomplished through focus, sacrifice, and perseverance.

Both young men were known for their achievements in athletics during their school years in St. Kitts and Nevis and have now successfully transitioned their competitive drive into academic excellence at the tertiary level.

Their achievements are being viewed as a proud moment for the Federation and a reminder that success in sports and education can go hand in hand.

Educators and community members have also highlighted the importance of celebrating student-athletes who continue to excel beyond the field of competition, noting that Benjamin and Nisbett represent the very best of youth achievement, discipline, and national pride.

As congratulatory messages continue pouring in across social media, many have expressed hope that the accomplishments of these two outstanding young men will inspire more students throughout St. Kitts and Nevis to pursue higher education while striving for excellence in every area of life.