St. Kitts Native Kylla Herbert: A Journey of Motherhood, Community, and Cultural Celebration

As President of the Camden-based South Jersey Caribbean Cultural and Development Organization (SJCCDO) and coordinator of the St. Kitts and Nevis Penn Relays Committee, Kylla Herbert wears many hats. Yet, it is her journey through motherhood that has profoundly shaped her perspective, teaching her the true essence of unconditional love and patience.Growing up with a strong sense of Caribbean heritage, Herbert’s early experiences with motherhood were rooted in caring for her younger brother, fostering a close bond that would later inform her own approach to parenting. Recognizing the importance of cultural exposure and educational opportunities, Herbert immersed her son in a myriad of activities, from acting and music to basketball and soccer, nurturing his confidence and communication skills along the way.For Herbert, motherhood transcends mere biological ties, serving as a catalyst for personal growth and happiness. Through shared experiences and travels, she and her son have cultivated a deep connection to their Caribbean roots, exploring various cultures and expanding their horizons.Her commitment to community involvement is evident in her leadership roles within SJCCDO and other organizations, where she works tirelessly to promote Caribbean culture and heritage. Under her guidance, the South Jersey Caribbean Festival has flourished, celebrating its 24th anniversary this year with vibrant cultural performances and culinary delights.Herbert’s dedication extends beyond cultural preservation to education and entrepreneurship, as she empowers her son to pursue his academic and professional aspirations in Information Technology. Proud of his accomplishments and eager to support his future endeavors, Herbert embodies the unwavering support and guidance that define motherhood.Reflecting on her journey, Herbert acknowledges the influence of her late father, whose legacy of community engagement continues to inspire her work. From her early involvement in SJCCDO to her role in coordinating the participation of St. Kitts and Nevis at the Penn Relays, Herbert’s commitment to uplifting her community remains steadfast.As she balances her roles as a mother, community leader, and businesswoman, Kylla Herbert epitomizes the resilience and compassion that define motherhood. Her journey is a testament to the transformative power of love, perseverance, and cultural pride.

