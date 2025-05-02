PM DREW SCRAMBLES TO FORM ‘STEERING COMMITTEE’ AS HEALTHCARE CRISIS ENGULFS ST. KITTS- Public Fury, Deteriorating Hospitals, and ‘Deathtrap’ Horror Stories Force Prime Minister to Play Catch-Up

Basseterre, St. Kitts – May 2, 2025

In what critics are calling a desperate PR stunt to contain public outrage, Prime Minister and Minister of Health Dr. Terrance Drew has finally broken his long, uncomfortable silence on the Federation’s worsening healthcare nightmare. With the Joseph N. France General Hospital (JNF) now practically synonymous with horror stories, patient deaths, and chronic mismanagement, Dr. Drew has announced the formation of a so-called “Healthcare Steering Committee” – a move being slammed by the public as “too little, too late.”

The announcement came during a sitting of the National Assembly on Thursday, just days after another wave of public outcry over sudden, unexplained deaths and damning reports of life-threatening negligence at the JNF Hospital.

For months, citizens have endured unsanitary conditions, staff shortages, malfunctioning equipment, and tales of tragedy – from mothers dying during childbirth to patients being denied life-saving care due to broken machines and prominent figures succumbing to routine ailments such as ruptured appendix after visiting the hospital on multiple occasions for stomach ache. Yet, up until now, the Drew administration remained aloof, often opting for overseas travel over urgent local intervention.

THE “COMMITTEE TO NOWHERE”?

During the parliamentary sitting, Dr. Drew declared, “For the first time, we’ll be implementing what is called the Healthcare Steering Committee…” — an admission that there has never been a real structure in place to guide or reform healthcare policy.

The proposed committee, a mixed bag of ministries, NGOs, private sector reps, and senior staff, is supposed to “steer the direction of health” in St. Kitts and Nevis. But skeptics are questioning why, after nearly three years in office, it took a healthcare crisis of epic proportions and mounting public funerals to even propose such a body.

One concerned citizen put it bluntly: “This is not leadership — it’s damage control dressed up in bureaucracy.”

A DISTRACTION FROM FAILURE?

PM Drew rattled off a laundry list of repairs and purchases: new MRI housing, dialysis machines, CT scan equipment, ventilators, roof and morgue repairs. But nowhere in the boastful monologue was there an explanation for the ongoing systemic dysfunction, delayed and botched surgeries, or preventable and unexplained sudden deaths.

Even more ironic is the timing. While announcing the committee, Dr. Drew took the opportunity to publicize his upcoming trip to Washington, D.C., for a high-level meeting with U.S. officials, scheduled for May 6th. That revelation triggered renewed backlash online:

“He’s always on a plane while people are dying in the hospitals he’s responsible for.”

“This committee is just a distraction so he can say ‘look, we’re doing something’ while nothing changes.”

DREW’S HEALTHCARE LEGACY?

Despite boasting about “the most varied number of specialists in JNF history,” the facts on the ground tell a different story. Doctors are demoralized and grossly underpaid. Nurses are overworked and similarly underpaid. Patients are fearful. Many now travel abroad for medical care — those who can afford it, that is.

Dr. Drew’s grandstanding about being on a “journey” and inviting the public to “come along” has been met with harsh criticism. For grieving families, struggling patients, and disillusioned healthcare workers, his words ring hollow.

THE VERDICT: PUBLIC CONFIDENCE AT AN ALL-TIME LOW

The newly announced Healthcare Steering Committee may offer a glimmer of structure — but the reality is that lives have already been lost, trust has already been broken, and the rot runs deep. The Federation is not asking for a committee. It’s demanding competence, compassion, and accountability.

And as one popular social media commentator summed it up: