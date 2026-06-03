Jonette Boyd and Chef Stephen Marsham Shine on New York Television as St. Kitts Tourism Takes Centre Stage on PIX11

New York, USA — St. Kitts and Nevis received valuable international exposure during Caribbean Week as two proud national representatives appeared on the popular New York Living program on PIX11, one of New York’s leading television platforms.

St. Kitts Tourism Authority Marketing Communications Manager Jonette Boyd and renowned chef Stephen Marsham were featured on the program, where they helped showcase the beauty, culture, flavour and excitement of St. Kitts to a major New York audience.

Their appearance formed part of the wider promotional push during Caribbean Week, a major regional tourism showcase that brings together destinations, tourism officials, travel professionals, media personalities and Caribbean culture advocates in one of the world’s most influential travel markets.

During the segment, Boyd highlighted St. Kitts as a premier Caribbean destination, promoting the island’s breathtaking natural beauty, warm hospitality, rich cultural heritage, unique attractions and growing appeal among travellers seeking an authentic and memorable Caribbean experience.

Chef Marsham added a powerful culinary dimension to the presentation, helping to spotlight the Federation’s vibrant food culture and the distinctive flavours that continue to make St. Kitts and Nevis stand out as a destination where cuisine, culture and community come together.

The feature also provided timely promotion for the highly anticipated St. Kitts Music Festival 2026, one of the Federation’s signature entertainment and tourism events. The festival continues to serve as a major driver of visitor interest, attracting regional and international audiences while showcasing St. Kitts as a hub for music, culture and celebration.

The appearance of Boyd and Marsham on PIX11 is being viewed as another important moment for the destination’s visibility in the North American market. With New York remaining a key source market for Caribbean travel, the national exposure offered a valuable opportunity to connect St. Kitts and Nevis with potential visitors, diaspora communities and travel enthusiasts.

Their presentation reinforced the Federation’s position as a must-visit Caribbean destination, offering a compelling blend of natural beauty, cultural authenticity, culinary excellence, entertainment and world-class hospitality.

As Caribbean Week continues to place the region in the international spotlight, St. Kitts and Nevis’ strong representation on New York television stands as a proud moment for the Federation and a meaningful boost for national tourism promotion.

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