CHRISTOPHER-WILKIN INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY LAUNCHED

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Tuesday, September 23, 2025:

The Ministry of Education celebrated a

new chapter in Technical and Vocational Education with the launch of the Christopher-Wilkin

Institute of Technology on Monday, September 22.

The Christopher-Wilkin Institute, a merger of the Advance Vocational Education Centre (AVEC),

the National Skills Training Programme (NSTP), and Project Strong honours the legacy of the

late Mr. Clyde Christopher, a past educator and trainer in Technical and Vocational Education

and Training, and Mr. Fritzroy Wilkin, a current educator and trainer in Technical and Vocational

Education and Training.

Minister of Education, Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, noted that the renaming of the institute is a

profound acknowledgement of the vision and impact of pioneers in technical and vocational

education



“This new name pays tribute to two extraordinary men: Clyde Christopher and Fritzroy

Wilkin—visionaries, educators, and nation-builders whose legacies have shaped the very

foundation of technical and vocational training in St. Kitts and Nevis. Their contributions were

not just institutional—they were deeply personal. They believed in the power of education to

uplift, to empower, and to transform lives. Today, we honour that belief. They laboured so that

we could bear the fruits. The Christopher-Wilkin Institute of Technology will be more than a

name—it will be a symbol of innovation, opportunity, and national pride. It will carry forward

the values of Mr. Christopher and Mr. Wilkin: integrity, excellence, and service.”

In response, Mr. Fritzroy Wilkin and the family of the late Clyde Christopher conveyed gratitude

“This is an honour for which I am truly grateful. Knowing that generations of learners will walk

these corridors, develop their skills, or begin their careers in an institution bearing my name fills

me with immense pride,” said Mr Wilkin.

“We are truly thankful to the Minister of Education and the Ministry of Education and to

everyone else who played a part in making this a reality. Thank you very much, and we say to

God be the glory.”

The Christopher-Wilkin Institute of Technology will serve as a premier hub for Technical and

Vocational Education and Training (TVET), offering advanced programs designed to equip

students and adult learners with the skills needed to thrive in an evolving workforce.