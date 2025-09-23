CHRISTOPHER-WILKIN INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY LAUNCHED
Basseterre: St. Kitts, Tuesday, September 23, 2025:
The Ministry of Education celebrated a
new chapter in Technical and Vocational Education with the launch of the Christopher-Wilkin
Institute of Technology on Monday, September 22.
The Christopher-Wilkin Institute, a merger of the Advance Vocational Education Centre (AVEC),
the National Skills Training Programme (NSTP), and Project Strong honours the legacy of the
late Mr. Clyde Christopher, a past educator and trainer in Technical and Vocational Education
and Training, and Mr. Fritzroy Wilkin, a current educator and trainer in Technical and Vocational
Education and Training.
Minister of Education, Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, noted that the renaming of the institute is a
profound acknowledgement of the vision and impact of pioneers in technical and vocational
education
“This new name pays tribute to two extraordinary men: Clyde Christopher and Fritzroy
Wilkin—visionaries, educators, and nation-builders whose legacies have shaped the very
foundation of technical and vocational training in St. Kitts and Nevis. Their contributions were
not just institutional—they were deeply personal. They believed in the power of education to
uplift, to empower, and to transform lives. Today, we honour that belief. They laboured so that
we could bear the fruits. The Christopher-Wilkin Institute of Technology will be more than a
name—it will be a symbol of innovation, opportunity, and national pride. It will carry forward
the values of Mr. Christopher and Mr. Wilkin: integrity, excellence, and service.”
In response, Mr. Fritzroy Wilkin and the family of the late Clyde Christopher conveyed gratitude
“This is an honour for which I am truly grateful. Knowing that generations of learners will walk
these corridors, develop their skills, or begin their careers in an institution bearing my name fills
me with immense pride,” said Mr Wilkin.
“We are truly thankful to the Minister of Education and the Ministry of Education and to
everyone else who played a part in making this a reality. Thank you very much, and we say to
God be the glory.”
The Christopher-Wilkin Institute of Technology will serve as a premier hub for Technical and
Vocational Education and Training (TVET), offering advanced programs designed to equip
students and adult learners with the skills needed to thrive in an evolving workforce.
