ASC Jayhawks Crowned 2026 SKNABA Horsfords Valu Mart/The Cable/South Beach Promo “A” Division Champions After Stunning Finals Sweep of previously undefeated Unlimited Supplies Fig Tree Ballers

ASC Jayhawks Crowned 2026 SKNABA Horsfords Valu Mart/The Cable/South Beach Promo “A” Division Champions After Stunning Finals Sweep

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The ASC Jayhawks are the new champions of the 2026 SKNABA Horsfords Valu Mart/The Cable/South Beach Promo “A” Division.

In one of the most impressive championship finishes of the 2026 basketball season, the Jayhawks completed a sensational Finals sweep over the previously undefeated Unlimited Supplies Fig Tree Ballers, capturing the 2026 SKNABA Horsfords Valu Mart/The Cable/South Beach Promo “A” Division Championship with a hard-fought 91–83 Game 2 victory on Tuesday, June 2, at Basketball City.

The result sealed the series 2-0 in favour of the Jayhawks and brought an unforgettable close to a Finals matchup that saw the league’s unbeaten regular-season powerhouse dethroned on the biggest stage.

Fig Tree Ballers entered the championship series as the team to beat, having dominated the season without a single loss. But the Jayhawks flipped the script when it mattered most, handing Fig Tree their first defeat in Game 1 before returning in Game 2 with the composure, confidence and execution of true champions.

Leading the charge once again was the outstanding Daivique Osbourne, who delivered a massive all-around performance and was named both Player of the Game and Finals MVP. Osbourne poured in 37 points, grabbed 12 rebounds, dished out 6 assists, recorded an astonishing 15 steals, and added 2 blocks in a performance that underlined his status as one of the most dominant players in the division.

He was strongly supported by Voigel Marsham, who produced a major double-double with 29 points and 16 rebounds, while Torell Jordan controlled the boards with 18 rebounds, 6 points, 6 steals and 4 blocks. C’quanie Carey added 8 points and 7 rebounds, helping the Jayhawks maintain pressure throughout the contest.

For Fig Tree Ballers, K’vonte Bedford led the way with 30 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists, while Garfield Hodge added 20 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals. Mitchell Webbe also made a major defensive impact with 11 rebounds and 9 blocks, but the Ballers could not overcome the Jayhawks’ momentum and championship resolve.

The victory marks a defining moment for the ASC Jayhawks programme. From the coaching staff to every player in black and gold, the title is a testament to resilience, teamwork, belief and the ability to deliver under pressure.

After battling through the season, the Jayhawks saved their best basketball for the Finals, stunning the previously unbeaten favourites and completing one of the most memorable championship runs in recent SKNABA “A” Division history.

Final Score: ASC Jayhawks 91, Fig Tree Ballers 83

Series Result: ASC Jayhawks win 2-0

Player of the Game: Daivique Osbourne

Finals MVP: Daivique Osbourne

Venue: Basketball City

Date: Tuesday, June 2, 2026

The ASC Jayhawks are officially the 2026 SKNABA Horsfords Valu Mart/The Cable/South Beach Promo “A” Division Champions.