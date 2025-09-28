ST.KITTS AND NEVIS PRIME MINISTER AND PREMIER PUSH OUTRAGEOUS PLAN TO HAND OVER 6 SQUARE MILES OF ISLAND TO FOREIGN BILLIONAIRES’ PRIVATE CITY!

Charlestown, Nevis — (Times Caribbean) —

St. Kitts and Nevis, the world’s smallest independent nation by both size and population, has a total land mass of just 104 square miles — 68 on St. Kitts and 36 on Nevis. Yet in an almost unthinkable move, the government’s so-called “innovative vision” for the future is to slice off 6 square miles of Nevis — nearly one-sixth of that island’s total area — and turn it over to billionaire developers for a private city-state.

Yes, in a federation where land is life, and where history is written in the blood and sweat of enslaved ancestors who fought for every acre, leaders are now auctioning off chunks of the homeland for the fantasies of foreign billionaires.

The Math of Madness

How does this make sense? Nevis is only 36 square miles. Removing 6 square miles shrinks it by nearly 17%. Put differently, in a nation of just 104 square miles, the leadership wants to gift nearly 6% of the country’s total landmass to outsiders. For context: that’s like the United States selling off the entire state of Florida.

Selling Out Sovereignty

Citizens are asking the obvious questions:

What happens to national sovereignty if foreigners own their own “country within a country”?

Who will police and govern this billionaire enclave?

What does this mean for local families who have struggled for generations to access land?

Instead of empowering Kittitians and Nevisians with affordable land and housing, the leadership’s vision seems to prioritize billionaires who want to turn Nevis into their own private playground.

Heritage on the Auction Block

St. Kitts and Nevis fought hard for independence in 1983. Four decades later, that independence risks being hollowed out by leaders willing to pawn off the very ground beneath their people’s feet. The so-called “Sustainable Island State Agenda” rings hollow when the state itself is being carved up and sold to the highest bidder.

The Big Question

With Nevis already facing issues of economic inequality, depopulation, and strained development, can the people afford to lose 6 square miles — not to natural disaster or climate change, but to greed and political shortsightedness?

Until the government comes clean, the people are left with one chilling reality:

St. Kitts and Nevis — the smallest nation in the world — is being made even smaller, one billionaire deal at a time.