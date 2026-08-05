GHANA–JAMAICA PARTNERSHIP OPENS NEW CHAPTER FOR AFRICA–CARIBBEAN RELATIONS

President John Dramani Mahama’s landmark visit advances cooperation in trade, transportation, education, healthcare, culture and reparatory justice

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Ghana and Jamaica are entering a promising new phase in their relationship as President John Dramani Mahama undertakes a four-day official visit aimed at transforming deep historical and cultural connections into meaningful economic and strategic cooperation.

President Mahama’s visit, from August 2 to 5, 2026, is focused on strengthening bilateral relations while advancing a wider vision for closer engagement between Africa and the Caribbean Community, CARICOM. (The Presidency, Republic of Ghana)

The visit comes at a symbolic moment as Jamaica celebrates Emancipation and prepares to mark its 64th anniversary of Independence. It also highlights the shared African heritage, Pan-African traditions and diplomatic friendship connecting the people of Ghana and Jamaica.

During high-level discussions in Kingston, President Mahama and Jamaican Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness identified trade, investment, education, culture, sustainable development and South–South cooperation as priority areas for expanded collaboration. (Office of the Prime Minister of Jamaica)

The two countries have also discussed establishing stronger transportation links across the Atlantic.

Plans include accelerating a Bilateral Air Services Agreement that could facilitate direct flights between Accra and Montego Bay. Maritime authorities are also examining possible shipping connections designed to improve the movement of people, products and services between West Africa and the Caribbean. (The Presidency, Republic of Ghana)

Cooperation is expected to extend into healthcare, education, disaster response and specialised training. Proposed initiatives include support from Ghanaian health professionals, exchanges involving teachers in mathematics and the sciences, and greater coordination between the two countries’ defence institutions.

President Mahama told Jamaican lawmakers that the friendship between Ghana and Jamaica should be renewed with greater ambition and purpose, moving beyond historical solidarity towards practical opportunities capable of improving the lives of citizens in both regions. (Jamaica Information Service)

The official programme has included bilateral talks, a tour of Kingston’s port facilities, a visit to the Bob Marley Museum and engagements centred on trade and investment. President Mahama was also scheduled to participate in discussions on reparatory justice and honour Jamaica’s National Hero Marcus Mosiah Garvey, whose Pan-African philosophy strongly influenced Ghana’s founding leader, Dr Kwame Nkrumah. (The Presidency, Republic of Ghana)

Reparatory justice remains another major area of cooperation.

President Mahama has played a leading role in advancing the issue through the African Union, while CARICOM continues to promote a coordinated regional programme seeking acknowledgment, dialogue and development-focused justice for the lasting consequences of African enslavement and colonialism. (CARICOM)

“More Than a Bilateral Engagement”

Gautam Karve, Editor-in-Chief of the World Media Organization, described the visit as a powerful symbol of two regions reconnecting through their shared history, heritage and aspirations.

“The official visit of President John Dramani Mahama to Jamaica represents more than a bilateral diplomatic engagement,” Karve said. “It is a powerful symbol of reconnecting two regions united by history, heritage and shared aspirations.”

Karve said Ghana is well positioned to become an important gateway for CARICOM’s engagement with the African continent, opening possibilities in investment, technology, tourism, education and cultural exchange.

“Diplomacy today must go beyond traditional agreements,” he added. “It should build lasting bridges between people, businesses and future generations.”

According to Karve, the Ghana–Jamaica partnership demonstrates how historical ties can be developed into modern relationships supporting sustainable growth, innovation and greater cooperation across the Global South.

The World Media Organization welcomed the visit and expressed hope that it would encourage stronger connections between African and Caribbean governments, businesses, educational institutions and communities.

For Ghana and Jamaica, the message is clear.

The Atlantic does not have to remain a dividing line. With sustained leadership and practical agreements, it can become a bridge linking Africa and the Caribbean through commerce, culture, shared opportunity and common purpose.

— Times Caribbean