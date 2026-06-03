PAM AND PLP UNITE IN CONDEMNATION AS PUBLIC OUTRAGE GROWS OVER DREW ADMINISTRATION’S HEARTLESS UTILITY DISCONNECTION PROGRAMME

Opposition voices blast government as families in St. Peter’s and Shadwell face water and electricity disconnections amid rising cost of living

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — In a rare and powerful moment of political agreement, voices from both the People’s Action Movement and the People’s Labour Party have united in condemning what they describe as a heartless and deeply insensitive utility disconnection programme currently affecting several communities, including St. Peter’s and Shadwell.

Over the past week, public anger has intensified as residents and community voices have raised alarm over teams moving through neighbourhoods disconnecting household water and electricity services at a time when many families are already struggling under the heavy burden of rising food prices, increased fuel costs, reduced social support, and the continuing national frustration over inconsistent 24/7 water access.

The controversy gained further traction after PLP posted a hard-hitting graphic declaring: “Today the Water Department that cannot deliver water 24/7 was busy in St. Peter’s cutting off people’s water.”

The message struck a national nerve.

For many citizens, the issue is not simply about bills or arrears. It is about fairness, timing, compassion, and the painful contradiction of a Water Department that has struggled to provide uninterrupted service now moving to disconnect households from the very basic necessity it cannot consistently deliver.

Another public post highlighted the situation in St. Peter’s, especially Stapleton, where residents are said to be crying out for help as families are being left without water because their supply has been disconnected. The post described the situation as heartbreaking, particularly at a time when households across St. Kitts and Nevis are under tremendous financial pressure.

The post also stated that one resident went to seek assistance and asked whether an arrangement could be made, only to be told that the full amount had to be paid. For many families, critics say that kind of demand is simply unrealistic in the current economic climate.

Water is not a luxury. It is a necessity.

Meanwhile, PAM Leader Natasha Grey-Brookes also added her voice to the growing national condemnation, stating that SKELEC is actively sweeping through Shadwell, disconnecting household electricity for three straight days.

Grey-Brookes framed the matter as a painful cost-of-living crisis, saying mothers and fathers are being forced into an impossible corner: choosing between putting food on the table for their children or paying the electric bill to keep the lights on.

She declared that no citizen in Saint Kitts and Nevis should ever have to make that choice.

Her statement accused the administration of leaving hard-working families in the dark while failing to cushion the blow of rising utility and food costs. She described the situation as a complete abandonment of human empathy and insisted that the people of Shadwell deserve dignity, not darkness.

The combined criticism from PAM and PLP has placed the Drew administration under serious public scrutiny, especially as the disconnections come against the backdrop of persistent water shortages, rising living expenses, and growing concerns that social safety-net programmes have been reduced, weakened, or abandoned.

For critics, the central issue is not that utility bills should never be paid. The deeper concern is that government and utility authorities must show flexibility, humanity, and policy sensitivity when dealing with struggling households, particularly families that may be only one or two months behind and already facing severe economic pressure.

Across the country, one powerful question is now being asked: How can a government speak about progress while citizens are being disconnected from water and electricity — the most basic essentials of modern life?

Opposition voices argue that the situation reflects a wider failure of governance, where ordinary people are being forced to carry the burden of economic hardship without adequate relief, support, or compassion.

Residents and concerned citizens are now calling for urgent intervention, payment arrangements, hardship assessments, and an immediate halt to any aggressive disconnection drive affecting vulnerable households.

For many, the optics are devastating: a Water Department struggling to deliver reliable 24/7 service cutting off people’s water, and electricity disconnections taking place while the cost of living continues to rise.

Whether the Drew administration responds with compassion or continues on the current path may determine how much further this controversy grows.

But one thing is now clear: on this painful issue, PAM and PLP voices are sending the same message — the people are hurting, and the government must act with humanity.