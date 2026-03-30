Guardians of Life: Honouring St. Kitts and Nevis Doctors on World Doctors’ Day

Dr. Cameron Wilkinson Dr. Hazel Laws Dr. Mark Grant Dr. Norgen “World’s Best” Wilson Dr. Natalie Osbourne Dr. Yren Clarke-Baez Dr. Merisa Tate Dr. Marijka Grey Dr. Judy Nisbett

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — On World Doctors’ Day, the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis proudly pauses to honour the extraordinary men and women whose lives are devoted to healing, saving, and sustaining others—our doctors.

From the wards of the Joseph N. France General Hospital to clinics, private practices, and international medical institutions, Kittitian and Nevisian doctors continue to make an indelible impact both at home and across the globe.

A Powerful Legacy of Excellence and Service

While it is impossible to capture the full breadth of medical excellence emerging from St. Kitts and Nevis, today we highlight just a small number of a vast and distinguished cadre of doctors who have contributed significantly to healthcare, public service, and national development.

Among those widely recognized for their service and impact are:

Dr. Maurice Duggins, Dr. Gavin Hamilton, Dr. Andy Smith-Redmond, Dr. Nantlie Osborne, Dr. Marijka Grey, Dr. Garfield Alexander, Dr. Darryl Warner, Dr. Daryl Warner, Dr. Yren Clarke-Baez, Dr. Meris Grant-Tate, Dr. Mark Grant, Dr. Sharon Archibald, Dr. Hazel Laws, Dr. Norgen Wilson, Dr. Patrick Martin, Dr. Judy Nisbett, Dr. Cameron Wilkinson, Dr. Denzil Douglas, Dr. Terrance Drew, Dr. Mervyn Laws, Dr. Anthony Laws, Dr. Bichara Sahely, Dr. Derrick Jeffers, and Dr. Dwain Archibald.

These names represent only a fraction of the many dedicated physicians from St. Kitts and Nevis who continue to distinguish themselves locally, regionally, and internationally. From hospital corridors in Basseterre and Charlestown to medical institutions abroad, their expertise, leadership, and compassion continue to elevate the reputation of the Federation.

More Than Medicine — A Calling to Serve

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Medicine is not simply a profession—it is a calling that demands sacrifice, resilience, and unwavering commitment.

Doctors in St. Kitts and Nevis routinely operate under pressure, balancing high patient volumes, limited resources, and the emotional weight of life-and-death decisions. Yet, they continue to deliver care with professionalism and compassion.

Many have pursued advanced training internationally and returned home to serve. Others continue to represent the Federation abroad, contributing to global healthcare systems while maintaining strong ties to their roots.

From Clinics to Cabinet: Leadership Beyond Healthcare

Notably, some of the Federation’s doctors have also stepped into national leadership, shaping public policy and governance. Figures such as Denzil Douglas and Terrance Drew exemplify the intersection of medicine and leadership—demonstrating how medical training can inform national decision-making and public service.

Their journeys underscore the broader influence of doctors beyond the clinic—impacting national development, policy direction, and the overall well-being of society.

A Nation’s Gratitude — At Home and Abroad

Dr. Cardel “BAL” Rawlins Dr. Darryl L Warner Dr. Caroline Lawrence Dr. Garfield Alexander Dr Sheleste Warner-Ladsen Dr. Sharon Archibald Dr. Terrance Drew Dr. Denzil Douglas Dr. Patrick Martin Dr. Norgen Wilson Dr. Joyette Woodley-Fassale Dr. Dwaine Archibald

Today, as we celebrate World Doctors’ Day, we recognize not just those named—but the entire community of Kittitian and Nevisian doctors worldwide.

Whether serving in local hospitals, private clinics, regional institutions, or global medical centres, their contributions continue to uplift lives and strengthen communities.

Their hands heal.

Their knowledge saves.

Their compassion inspires.

And their legacy continues to grow—quietly, powerfully, and globally.

SKN TIMES SALUTES ALL DOCTORS OF ST. KITTS AND NEVIS — AT HOME AND ABROAD.