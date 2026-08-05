“CHEVENING IS THE GIFT THAT KEEPS ON GIVING” — SONIA BODDIE-THOMPSON REFLECTS ON SCHOLARSHIP, SERVICE AND COMMUNITY IMPACT

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — St. Kitts and Nevis public servant, diplomat and community advocate Sonia Boddie-Thompson has described her Chevening experience as a life-changing opportunity that continues to influence her professional journey and commitment to youth development.

Boddie-Thompson was featured on August 5, 2026, by UK in the Caribbean as part of its Chevening Alumni series, highlighting the lasting impact of the United Kingdom’s international scholarship programme.

“Chevening, for me, is undoubtedly the gift that keeps on giving,” she declared.

Boddie-Thompson received a Chevening Scholarship in 2011, allowing her to pursue a Master of Science in Public Administration at the University of Birmingham.

She said the experience delivered far more than an academic qualification. It provided new knowledge, practical skills, international connections and the confidence to pursue goals she had carried for years.

That confidence soon translated into action.

In 2014, she launched the self-funded Sonia Boddie Promising Youth Leader Scholarship, an initiative supporting children from her home village of Tabernacle as they transition into secondary school.

The annual programme provides financial assistance and mentorship to young students while helping to ease education-related expenses for their families.

Boddie-Thompson said the initiative has become highly sought after and remains one of the accomplishments of which she is most proud. Over the years, it has supported promising young people and encouraged them to approach secondary education with confidence and purpose.

Her professional career has also included several notable leadership and diplomatic appointments.

She served as a Caribbean Community Youth Ambassador from 2013 to 2015 and later headed the Taxpayer Services Division at the Inland Revenue Department.

Boddie-Thompson also made history as the first woman to serve as Clerk of the National Assembly of St. Christopher and Nevis.

Her public-service journey continued at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where she served as a senior foreign service officer and headed the Bilateral, Scholarship and Training Division.

She later received two diplomatic postings at the rank of counsellor.

The first was at the Permanent Mission of St. Kitts and Nevis to the Organization of American States in Washington, D.C. She subsequently served at the country’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York, where her responsibilities included representing the Federation within key multilateral discussions.

But for Boddie-Thompson, the value of Chevening extends beyond job titles and career advancement.

She credited the programme with connecting her to a worldwide community of talented professionals from different disciplines who share ideas, exchange best practices and support one another’s growth.

She also expressed appreciation for members of the network who have provided advice, recommended her for opportunities and contributed to her continued professional development.

Since the establishment of the St. Kitts and Nevis Chevening Alumni group in 2014, Boddie-Thompson has served as its leader. She described the group as a second family and another important extension of the scholarship experience.

Her story demonstrates how access to education can create a ripple effect—strengthening one individual while opening doors for many others.

From Tabernacle to Birmingham, Washington and the United Nations, Boddie-Thompson’s journey reflects a combination of academic achievement, national service and community responsibility.

And more than a decade after receiving the scholarship, she continues to use that opportunity to inspire and support the next generation of leaders.

“Chevening, for me, is undoubtedly the gift that keeps on giving.”

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