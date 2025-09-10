Jamaican Sports and Entertainment Legend Allan “Skill” Cole Passes Away

KINGSTON, Jamaica – September 10, 2025 — Jamaica is mourning the loss of one of its most iconic figures, Allan “Skill” Cole, a legend whose influence transcended football and extended deeply into the heart of reggae music and culture. Cole, celebrated as both a sportsman and a close confidant of reggae superstar Bob Marley, passed away on Tuesday evening. His daughter, Debbie Cole, confirmed the sad news.

A Prodigy on the Pitch

At just 15 years old, Cole became the youngest footballer to represent Jamaica’s senior national team, facing a formidable Brazilian side. From then on, his reputation as a midfield maestro grew rapidly. During the 1970s, he achieved folk-hero status playing for Santos in Jamaica’s National League, dazzling fans with his elegant passing, vision, and control that made him arguably the greatest footballer the island has ever produced.

Cole also had international stints with the Atlanta Chiefs in the United States and Brazilian club Nautica in the early 1970s, where his prodigious talent was recognized but never fully realized due to disagreements with management. Despite this, his legacy at home cemented him as one of the island’s most beloved athletes.

From Football to Reggae

Beyond his exploits on the field, Cole’s life was defined by his unique bond with Bob Marley. He served as Marley’s road manager for much of the 1970s, touring extensively and sharing in the mission of spreading reggae’s revolutionary message to the world. His cultural journey took him even further when he lived for three years in Ethiopia, where he coached the national team, blending his love for football with his Pan-African outlook.

Tributes Flow In

Opposition Leader Mark Golding, in an emotional tribute posted on Instagram, described Cole as “a Jamaican legend who many consider our greatest ever footballer, with silky, elegant passing skills and ball control that were second to none.”

Golding also emphasized Cole’s role in shaping the reggae movement:

“Skill’s unique and influential personality also had an impact on the development of reggae, through his close relationship with Bob Marley and other music legends of that era. I am grateful for having benefited from his generosity in sharing his deep, first-hand knowledge of the history of that seminal period of our cultural development. His contributions should be documented for posterity among the annals of Jamaica’s great personalities.”

A Lasting Legacy

From Kingston’s football fields to global reggae stages, Allan “Skill” Cole embodied the essence of Jamaican resilience, creativity, and pride. His name will forever remain etched in both the sporting and cultural history of the Caribbean.