HISTORIC BREAKTHROUGH: Jeison Bryan Makes History as First Dominican Republic Native Elected Representative in Anguilla and the Leeward Islands!

In a groundbreaking political triumph, Jeison Bryan has shattered barriers and carved his name in history as the first Dominican Republic native to be elected as a representative in Anguilla and the Leeward Islands. This monumental victory marks a defining moment for both Anguilla’s political landscape and the Dominican community within the region.

Bryan’s election under the Anguilla United Front (AUF) banner is being hailed as a revolutionary achievement that speaks volumes about inclusivity, diversity, and the evolving fabric of Anguillian society. The people of Anguilla have placed their trust in Bryan, making him a symbol of hope and representation for the island’s vibrant Hispanic community.

Rising from Humble Beginnings

Jeison Bryan, who holds a Bachelor’s Degree in International Relations and several diplomas in Migration Vulnerability, International Logistics, and English Teaching, has built an impressive career spanning social development, community leadership, and entrepreneurship.

His journey began in the hospitality industry, with stints at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana and Breathless Resort before transitioning into community work as the Director of Community Social Development in West End, Anguilla. In this role, Bryan spearheaded educational programs for youth, supervised educators, and worked closely with businesses to foster community development.

The People’s Champion

During his campaign, Bryan championed the PEOPLE Plan, a vision centered on community empowerment, education, and social inclusion. His dedication to grassroots initiatives and unwavering commitment to the people resonated deeply with voters, propelling him to this historic victory.

In his victory speech, Bryan expressed heartfelt gratitude to the people of Anguilla, stating:

“The people have spoken! Your trust and your vote mean everything, and now the real work begins. Together, we will deliver on the PEOPLE Plan and build a stronger, more prosperous Anguilla.”

A New Era of Representation

Jeison Bryan’s triumph is not only a personal achievement but also a beacon of progress for the Dominican community in Anguilla. His victory underscores the importance of representation, unity, and breaking down barriers in the political sphere.

As Anguilla embarks on this new chapter, Bryan’s leadership promises to bring fresh perspectives, innovative policies, and a renewed sense of inclusivity to the island’s governance.

Congratulations to Jeison Bryan on making history and paving the way for a brighter, more diverse Anguilla!